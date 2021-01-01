RuPaul’s Makeup Artist on Filming ‘Drag Race’ Amid the COVID Pandemic

David Petruschin is best identified to “RuPaul’s Drag Race” followers as Raven. The fan favourite competed in each Season 2 and “All Stars” Season 1, and has been working as RuPaul’s make-up artist since 2017.

In 2020, Petruschin labored underneath actually distinctive circumstances when he went again to work each the U.S. and U.Ok. iterations of the “Drag Race” franchise amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with new security protocols in place.

Right here, Petruschin talks with Selection about modifications to the “Drag Race” set and his job underneath these protocols, in addition to previews some seems for Season 13 and divulges his favourite merchandise getting him via quarantine.

2020 was an unprecedented yr and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” was shut down because of the pandemic in March. How did you are feeling once you heard the present was resuming manufacturing in July?

I actually began leaping for pleasure, and I used to be excited. I used to be simply blissful that we have been going to work as a result of I’d been sitting at residence for 3 or 4 months doing nothing. I had spent my days working on my tan, watching loads of documentaries, and I used to be nonetheless making content material for WOW Presents. So, after I obtained that decision, I used to be excited to get on the market and do what we beloved. I knew there was no approach that they have been going to do that until they knew we might do it safely. I knew that they weren’t going to chop any corners or do something that might put anybody at hurt.

What modified for you so far as being Ru’s private make-up artist? How did your typical day on set differ from earlier than the pandemic to being on-set with new COVID security protocols?

Pre-pandemic, we’d present up on set and everybody had the run of the sound phases. Should you wanted to go from Stage 1 to Stage 3, you can do this. And, everyone seems to be associates with everybody on the present. Once we got here again, we have been despatched strict protocols. We have been damaged down into three teams: A, B and C. Should you have been on this set or that group, then you can not go over to sure units. The one individuals who had free reign have been Ru and me. If he needed to go to at least one stage, I’d go along with him. Even with the producers, that they had their very own separate trailers and I by no means noticed them. Every little thing was executed via an iPad or a monitor. It was bizarre going to set and solely seeing 5 folks a day.

We have been examined thrice per week, and there was testing with fast turnaround. Should you examined optimistic or inconclusive you weren’t allowed on set, they usually have been very strict with that.

Since I lived an hour away, I lived in a lodge throughout manufacturing as a result of if one thing occurred to me, it will be onerous for Ru to prepare, and if one thing occurs to a crew member, they should shut all the pieces down, so it was a domino impact.

As soon as “Drag Race” U.S. had wrapped, you went to the U.Ok to complete Season 2, proper?

We had one week to pack and return to movie the second half of the present. We [normally] take a number of completely different footwear and jewellery. This time we went via the seems and determined beforehand as a result of we wished to maintain it compact and light-weight.

Once more, as soon as we arrived, we went to our residences, quarantined, and after we began manufacturing, it was all about testing, testing and extra testing. We have been ready as a result of we had been doing all of it summer time. We did the math and over the course of filming, we took one thing like 35 checks in complete.

How else did set-life change for you?

It was quiet as a result of fewer individuals are congregating. There are stuff you miss: you don’t get to stumble upon folks day by day. I obtained prepped on the best way to put collectively Ru’s microphone pack and realized the best way to flip it on and off. I realized the place to place it and the best way to do all of it the time as a result of I used to be just about the solely particular person allowed to the touch Ru as a result of I’ve to the touch Ru.

When the hair is available in, it’s styled in one other room and Ru places it on and takes care of it. I needed to take much more precautions and be taught issues like that microphone that I hadn’t executed earlier than.

What are you able to tease about Season 13, and a few seems you created with Ru?

They’re going be show-stopping and he’s completely stunning in every considered one of them.

There’s at all times going to be that RuPaul silhouette of a gorgeous robe and buxom blonde hair with a smoky eye and a gorgeous lip, however we don’t attempt to veer too far-off from the method of what makes RuPaul. However he’s been displaying a whole lot of leg recently, so I stated, “You’ve nonetheless obtained them.”

I pulled out a few of the Anastasia Beverly Hills liquid lipsticks, that are our favourite merchandise. He can put on these all day, and they don’t transfer. He can have lunch and nonetheless return, and it seems like we simply put it on him. There’s a darkish blue lip that just about seemed black. I jokingly stated, “Let’s do that one.” He checked out it for a second and agreed. I stated, “Are you severe?” However he wore it. He’s having a whole lot of enjoyable, and that’s one factor folks don’t get to see: all that enjoyable and joking we’ve got. We’ve a good time on set.

How did the seems differ between “Drag Race” and “Drag Race UK”?

I’m at all times making an attempt to suppose, “hat did we do final time that I can do otherwise this time?” I don’t wish to repeat myself, however there are particular faces the place Ru will say, “Let’s do the Ru face.” he’s named them! He has a sure face that he likes to do. I attempt to hold that stamp of like the Ru face. With make-up, Ru desires to really feel stunning and needs to look stunning. We begin very early and we take our time preparing after which we go from there. There are some seems that we utilized in the US the place we pulled from his speak present archive, in order that’s thrilling.

However after we go to the U.Ok., the U.Ok. drag scene is a lot extra outrageous there. It’s a bit extra cheeky. It’s a bit extra “OK properly that is what I’ve obtained, that is what you’re gonna get.”

What are some merchandise you’ll be able to’t reside with out throughout quarantine?

Anastasia Beverly Hills liquid lip gloss [and] Mally Evercolor Poreless Face Defender.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 13 will premiere on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on VH1.