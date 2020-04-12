RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race drops new trailer as iconic queens return

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race has unveiled a model new trailer and we completely can’t wait to see the complete collection.

We don’t but know who the fortunate celebrities will likely be however we do know there’s some big names from the world of drag making a return to the collection.

Alongside Alyssa Edwards and Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Coronary heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Trixie Mattel can all be seen within the quick clip.

The four-week occasion begins on VH1 on Friday 24th April and it guarantees to be the “most star-studded competitors in herstory”.

The road-up is being stored underneath tight wraps however we all know they are going to be well-known faces from the world of movie, music, tv and comedy.

However we all know they are going to be reworked into beautiful drag superstars.

Watch the trailer right here:

And given the standard of stars the traditional Drag Race attracts, the chance for A-Checklist celebs strutting their stuff down the runway may be very actual.

Twitter followers actually have their very own theories about who will participate and it’s an enormous combination of giant names.

RuPaul’s secret Celebrity drag race

I have to see queen @ImAngelaBassett been drag by the queen @IAmMoniqueHeart

Universe offers me this, please. pic.twitter.com/bWGL4ql9TQ — Perenna (@mylena_gardiner) April 11, 2020

Me: If @ChrisEvans & @VancityReynolds will not be on @RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race I’ll by no means love once more. My cat: pic.twitter.com/QUKeH6JPyD — pop PDX (@POPCulturePDX) April 12, 2020

Keep tuned for extra particulars, however within the meantime, we nonetheless have the remainder of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 to binge on Netflix.

And if that’s not sufficient, Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne is about to launch her new present – learn our unique interview together with her right here.

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race will air on 24th April. If you happen to’re in search of extra to look at try our TV information.