Rupert Everett, Derek Jacobi, Tom Felton Join ‘Lead Heads’

Rupert Everett, Derek Jacobi and Tom Felton have joined the ensemble solid of “Lead Heads,” described as a “drama about greed and the repercussions it has on the soul.” Additionally within the solid are Luke Newberry, Mark Williams and Olatunji Ayofe. Giles Borg directs. Principal images begins in March in London.

The movie facilities on “a gaggle of males, strangers to 1 one other however all corrupted by greed, who, of their desperation, are drawn collectively for one night time to play a recreation which will value them each their souls and lives,” in keeping with a press release from the producers, Lawrence Steven Meyers, Randy Dannenberg and John Evangelides.

Alexa Waugh is onboard to line produce. The script was written by Patrick Makin.

Borg has labored in movie and tv for greater than 20 years, directing commercials, music movies, TV sequence and have movies. He made his characteristic debut with “1234” in 2008, a unusual music-themed drama, government produced by Ed O’Brien of Radiohead, which had its premiere on the London Movie Competition, and directed drama thriller “Flutter” (2015), starring Luke Evans, Joe Anderson and Billy Zane.

Everett was BAFTA nominated for “One other Nation” and “My Finest Pal’s Wedding ceremony,” and Golden Globe nominated for “An Splendid Husband” and “My Finest Pal’s Wedding ceremony.” He additionally voiced Prince Charming within the “Shrek” franchise.

Jacobi’s movie credit embody “Gladiator,” “Gosford Park” and “Useless Once more,” whereas his TV credit embody “I, Claudius” and “The Crown.” He gained Emmys for “Frasier” and “The Tenth Man,” and a BAFTA for “I, Claudius.” He has twice been awarded the Laurence Olivier Award and has acquired a Tony Award.

Felton starred within the Harry Potter franchise as Draco Malfoy, Amma Asante’s interval drama movie “Belle,” biographical drama “A United Kingdom,” and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.” He stars within the Netflix household comedy “A Babysitter’s Information to Monster Looking,” launched in October.

Newberry performed the main position within the drama tv sequence “Within the Flesh,” which earned him a BAFTA TV Award nomination. Most just lately, he appeared in “The Singapore Grip,” a drama for ITV. He started his profession starring reverse Helena Bonham Carter within the interval drama “The Coronary heart of Me” in 2002. He featured in Dustin Hoffman’s comedy-drama “Quartet,” alongside Maggie Smith and Michael Gambon, in addition to “Anna Karenina” and “Dusty & Me.”

Williams first achieved widespread recognition as one of many central performers within the widespread BBC sketch comedy “The Quick Present,” and performed the patriarch of the Weasley household, Arthur Weasley, within the Harry Potter sequence. His movie credit embody “101 Dalmatians,” “Shakespeare in Love” and “Albert Nobbs.” Since 2013, he has portrayed the title character within the BBC sequence “Father Brown.”

Ayofe is making his characteristic movie debut after graduating from the Royal Welsh School of Music and Drama this yr. His coaching contains the Nationwide Youth Theatre and the Mountainview Basis.