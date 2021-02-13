Rupert Neve Lifeless: Grammy-Winning Audio Recording Pioneer, Was 94

Rupert Neve, a pioneering designer of audio recording tools that revolutionized the trade, has died, in response to a press release on his firm’s web site. He was 94.

As reported on his web site, Neve died on Feb. 12 in Wimberley, Texas from “non-COVID pneumonia and coronary heart failure.”

Typically credited as “the person who made the recording console,” Neve is finest identified for designing and producing microphone preamplifiers, equalizers, compressors and mixing consoles which can be wanted within the trade. His designs are staples in every single place from massive manufacturing amenities to dwelling studios, and have even been reproduced as laptop plug-ins to grow to be extra accessible for music lovers and creators in every single place.

Born in Newton Abbott, England, in 1926, Neve spent a lot of his childhood in Argentina and would disassemble and restore radios as a younger boy. On the age of 17, Neve volunteered to serve in World Warfare II and labored as a part of the British Military’s communication help personnel. In 1961, Neve based his personal firm, Neve Electronics, alongside along with his spouse, Evelyn. In 1964, Neve constructed a transistor-based mixing console for Phillips Recording Studio in London, then changing into immersed on the planet of designed and producing audio tools.

He then invented the Neve 50 and Neve 80 mixing desks, and later integrated microphone preamplifiers, equalizers and processing modules to these fashions, creating a definite sound. Neve’s tools — notably the Neve 8028 console — could be heard on a plethora of basic recordings, together with by The Who, Santana, Fleetwood Mac, Chicago, Earth Wind & Hearth, The Grateful Lifeless and Tom Petty. The Neve 8028 console can also be featured in Dave Grohl’s 2013 documentary “Sound Metropolis,” which options an in-depth interview with Neve.

Neve additionally invented the world’s first transferring fader system, NECAM, integrating digital know-how into the recording course of. His Neve 1073 preamplifier can also be considered the most effective in its discipline, and is used broadly within the trade in addition to replicated in software program plug-ins.

In 1975, Neve and his spouse bought Neve Firms and established ARN Consultants and later Focusrite Ltd., persevering with to supply large-format mixing consoles and outboard tools. In 1994, Neve and Evelyn moved to Texas and in 2005, they established Rupert Neve Designs.

Josh Thomas, Rupert Neve Designs’ co-founder and basic supervisor, paid tribute to Neve in a press release.

“It was all the time assumed that the corporate would outlive him on this earth, and for 16 years he poured his energies into making a workforce that may grow to be the caretakers of the theories, practices, and ideologies that really represent a Rupert Neve design,” Thomas wrote. “All of us on the firm are exceedingly grateful for the years of cautious instruction and mentoring with which he has blessed us, and we’ll proceed to protect his legacy in every thing we do transferring ahead. The world actually sounds higher as a result of he was right here.”

In 1997, Neve acquired the Lifetime Achievement Technical Grammy award and earned an Audio Engineering Society Fellowship award in 2006. Neve is survived by Evelyn, 5 kids, 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.