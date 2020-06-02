Rush Limbaugh Denies Existence of White Privilege – Variety

Radio host Rush Limbaugh denied the existence of white privilege throughout a dialog in regards to the demise of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter Motion with the hosts of “The Breakfast Membership” in a pre-recorded interview that aired on Monday.

Limbaugh joined Charlamagne tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy on “The Breakfast Membership,” a New York radio present that options dialogue about hip-hop and Black tradition, the place he shared his outrage over the current demise of Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in police custody final week in Minneapolis, which has ignited protests throughout the nation.

“What occurred to George Floyd sickened me,” stated Limbaugh. “I needed to succeed in out and inform you all this. I needed to be sure you have little doubt, and I’m not the one American who feels that means, the senselessness of it.”

Nonetheless, it was Limbaugh’s denial of white privilege that sparked the controversy that lead Charlamagne tha God to name out the conservative host for being “delusional.”

“I don’t purchase into the notion of white privilege,” stated Limbaugh in response to Charlamagne’s query about how the right-wing host plans to make use of his white privilege to fight prejudice within the U.S.

“You’re being delusional,” Charlamagne fired again.

“That could be a liberal political assemble proper alongside the traces of political correctness. It’s designed to intimidate and get individuals to close up and admit they’re responsible for doing issues they haven’t carried out,” Limbaugh argued. “I don’t have any white privilege.”

The dialog moved ahead, however the subject got here up once more in the direction of the tip of the dialogue when Charlamagne added that he wouldn’t be serious about talking with Limbaugh sooner or later if he continued to disclaim the existence of white privilege.

Limbaugh held his stance including, “I’m not denying that there are particular people on the market that assume they’re higher than different individuals. However structurally, institutionally, white supremacy — that’s a assemble.”

“You possibly can’t see how white individuals are simply handled higher on this nation?” Charlamagne requested.

Limbaugh replied saying that he has been “mistreated” his entire life by different teams and people, and went on so as to add that he has been fired 9 instances all through his profession.

Though Limbaugh didn’t change his stance on white privilege, the controversy ended with either side saying they appreciated the dialogue and agreed the remaining cops concerned in Floyd’s demise must be held accountable.

Hearken to the complete dialog under: