Russell Crowe Asked Jared Kushner for Advice on Playing Roger Ailes – Variety

Russell Crowe requested Jared Kushner for recommendation on taking part in the previous head of Fox Information Roger Ailes within the Showtime restricted sequence “The Loudest Voice.”

In an interview with Variety‘s Actors on Actors challenge, Crowe revealed to Nicole Kidman that he approached Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior advisor, at Hugh Jackman’s 50th birthday celebration in 2018 in New York. Crowe thought that Kushner would be capable to inform him what Ailes — who additionally acted as an advisor on Trump’s 2016 presidential marketing campaign — was like.

Crowe performs Ailes within the Showtime sequence primarily based on Gabriel Sherman’s ebook “The Loudest Voice within the Room,” which was printed in 2014, and subsequent articles from New York journal. Crowe mentioned he couldn’t resist the chance to have a dialog with Kushner, as a result of he had a direct hyperlink to Ailes within the months earlier than his 2017 demise.

“I bear in mind once you had been getting ready for Roger Ailes, you had been compiling all of the details about him,” Kidman mentioned. “How did you try this?

“Effectively, that’s a humorous factor,” Crowe mentioned. “Since you are likely to reap the benefits of conditions that come up. You had been in New York for Hugh’s birthday celebration, proper?”

Kidman confirmed that she was.

“And Ivanka [Trump] got here in,” Crowe recalled. “In order that gave me the chance to have a really lengthy dialog with Ivanka’s husband. And he had a really direct relationship with Roger over their presidential marketing campaign. Cellphone calls each Sunday. So it gave me that modern perception that the ebook couldn’t give me.”

Kidman responded, “I had no thought.”

“No one else was speaking to him,” Crowe quipped.

Variety‘s Actors on Actors challenge celebrates the very best TV performances of the 12 months. Crowe is taken into account a frontrunner for an Emmy for finest actor in a restricted sequence or film for “The Loudest Voice.” Kidman is the star of “Large Little Lies,” which accomplished its second season final summer time, reprising her Emmy-winning position as Celeste Wright, a lawyer and mom of dual boys.

