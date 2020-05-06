Russell Crowe Pennsylvania Tax Bill Reaches $130Ok – Variety

In 2014, Pennsylvania used a movie tax incentive to lure Russell Crowe to Pittsburgh.

Ever since then, the state has been chasing after the Oscar-winning “Gladiator” actor, attempting to get him to pay his revenue taxes.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Division of Income filed an utility in Los Angeles Superior Court docket for a judgment towards Crowe within the quantity of $129,833.50.

The applying doesn’t cite “Fathers and Daughters,” the movie Crowe shot within the state in 2014, nor does it say the rest concerning the supply of the debt. However a tax lien filed final yr in Cumberland County, Pa., indicated that Crowe owed greater than $100,000 in unpaid state revenue taxes from 2014.

Voltage Footage shot “Fathers and Daughters” within the Pittsburgh space that yr, based on the Pennsylvania Movie Workplace and native information reviews.

Pennsylvania affords a 25% tax credit score to incentivize filming within the state, with this system capped at $70 million a yr. In 2014, the Pittsburgh Enterprise Instances reported that “Fathers and Daughters” was awarded a $5,660,952 tax credit score.

In January 2019, the state’s Unbiased Fiscal Workplace warned {that a} “downside” of the state’s program is that it tends to reward big-budget productions with extremely paid actors.

“A lot of the financial impression flows out of the state to non-resident labor,” the workplace acknowledged in its report, advising lawmakers to focus as a substitute on mid-budget movies. “Larger utilization of resident labor will cut back spending that leaves the state and improve the financial impression from the tax credit score. There shall be a bigger ‘bang for the buck.’”

Pennsylvania has a flat revenue tax charge of about 3%. If the lien quantity is right, it might recommend that Crowe was paid greater than $Three million for his work there in 2014.

Some Pennsylvania legislators need to elevate the cap on this system, in hopes of attracting extra productions out of rival states. On Oct. 31, 2019, director M. Evening Shyamalan urged a committee of state representatives to eradicate the cap, saying it might permit for funding in movie infrastructure. Shyamalan lately shot “Servant,” his Apple TV Plus present, in Pennsylvania.

“It was on finances, they cherished the expertise, the crew, the individuals of Philadelphia,” Shyamalan advised the committee, based on a WHYY report. “They’d do different reveals right here if the cap wasn’t there.”

“Fathers and Daughters” was launched within the U.S. in July 2016, and grossed $5.6 million worldwide on a finances of $22.four million, based on IMDb.