Russell Crowe Responds to Tweet Criticizing ‘Grasp and Commander’

The 2003 battle drama “Grasp and Commander: The Far Aspect of the World” grew to become a trending matter on Sunday after its star, Russell Crowe, responded to a tweet suggesting that the movie is sleep-inducing.

“Numerous folks complaining about lack of sleep through the Pandemic. Might I like to recommend Grasp And Commander starring the normally charming, attention-grabbing Russell Crowe,” a Twitter consumer wrote alongside a photograph of Crowe within the movie. “I’ve by no means made it previous the ten minute mark. You’re welcome. And thanks Russell.”

The consumer additionally tagged Crowe within the publish, maybe to be sure that the actor noticed it – and he did.

“That’s the issue with children today. No focus,” Crowe replied. “Peter Weirs movie is good. An exacting, element oriented, epic story of constancy to Empire & service, whatever the price. Unbelievable cinematography by Russell Boyd & an imposing soundtrack. Positively an adults film.”

Crowe’s response triggered a frenzy on Twitter, with many customers taking the chance to have a good time the movie. Actor Josh Gad replied to Crowe’s tweet: “An ideal film.”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” director Peter Ramsey additionally weighed in, writing: “That man’s a fucking fool, Russell. Peter Weir is a god, the film’s superb and you’re superb in it. Thanks.”

Certainly, “Grasp and Commander” was launched to vital acclaim, and was nominated for 10 Oscars on the 76th Academy Awards in 2004, together with greatest image and greatest director. It received for greatest cinematography and greatest sound enhancing.

Selection additionally praised the movie, writing in our Nov. 3, 2003 overview: “Uncommon proof {that a} gigantic manufacturing in up to date Hollywood can possess a particular character, ‘Grasp and Commander: The Far Aspect of the World’ proves as bracing as a stiff wind on the open sea. Peter Weir’s bodily imposing epic is totally satisfying as an atypical journey story studded with uncommon detailing.”