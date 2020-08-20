Russell Crowe Reveals How Gladiator 2 Would Have Brought Back Maximus

I have never talked to Doug in a protracted, very long time. Final time I talked to Doug, he stated he had this nice thought the place Maximus will get carried from the stadium and so they pull again this large rock and he will get put into this cave after which the rock closes over and he is anointed with oils. After which the rock opens up and he comes out. And I stated, ‘Doug, I do not assume we’ve the rights to that story.’ However that was a protracted, very long time in the past and I do not assume he appreciated my humorousness on the time.