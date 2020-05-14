Russell Crowe to Star as Mobster in Thriller ‘American Son’ – Variety

Russell Crowe is ready to star in Paramount’s thriller “American Son,” which is predicated on the critically acclaimed French movie “A Prophet.”

Andrew “Rapman” Onwubolu is on board to direct the film from a screenplay by Dennis Lehane. Neal H. Moritz and Toby Jaffe are producing by means of Unique Movie.

Rapman landed the job after his movie “Blue Story,” which caught the attention of Paramount execs in the course of the directing search.

“American Son” facilities round a person, who, after falling below the management of a ruthless mobster (performed by Crowe) whereas in jail, builds a multiracial crime syndicate, takes down his mentor, and earns a spot for his crew alongside the Italian and Russian mafias.

Paramount will now look to discover the movie’s protagonist with sources inform Variety the studio going the invention route with casting to start shortly.

The unique pic, directed by Jacques Audiard, follows an Arab man (performed by Tahar Rahim), who’s despatched to a French jail, the place he turns into a mafia kingpin. “A Prophet” received the grand prix on the 2009 Cannes Movie Pageant. It was additionally nominated for greatest foreign-language movie on the 2010 Oscars.

Initially arrange at Sony Photos, the place it was retitled “American Son,” the movie is now a significant precedence for Paramount.

Crowe’s subsequent movie, “Unhinged,” will mark the primary film to return to theaters because the pandemic. It debuts on July 1 with Solstice Studios distributing.

Crowe lately appeared in “True Historical past of the Kelly Gang” and portrayed Roger Ailes in the Showtime restricted sequence “The Loudest Voice.” He’s repped by WME.