Russell Crowe’s Best Films, Ranked

9. 3:10 To Yuma (2007)

Russell Crowe was no stranger to the western style by the point he appeared in James Mangold’s 2007 motion thriller 3:10 to Yuma, and it confirmed in his fascinating efficiency as gang chief Ben Wade. The film follows Christian Bale’s Dan Evans as he is tasked with delivering Wade over to the authorities to be despatched to jail, however the film is basically about honor and redemption as the 2 characters study to beat their pasts and try to show a brand new leaf. That is very true about Wade, who regardless of being a ruthless bandit with some fairly deplorable outlaws in his gang, has an ethical compass not like the rest seen within the style.