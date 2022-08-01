Russell gave the surprise and Mercedes took pole position in the Hungarian GP in Formula 1: the unexpected problems of the Red Bulls

“We need to see where this time came from, but it is a very special day for me”. without being able to believe it, George Russell posted the fastest qualifying time over the checkered flag at the close of qualifying and Mercedes was left with the first starting place on the starting grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix which will run this Sunday.

The British driver set a time of 1:17.377 to achieve the first pole position of his career in the highest category of world motorsports. In this way, displaced the Spanish Carlos Sainz by only 44 thousandths (1:17.421). In third place was the other Ferrari of Charles Leclercwhich registered 1:17.567, which marked the parity of the cars in the Qualy 3 of the classification in the circuit Hungaroring located in Mogyoród, a few kilometers from the country’s capital.

“I am on the moon. Absolutely stunned. I crossed the line and saw that we were P1 and it was an incredible feeling.reflects an exultant Russell in dialogue with Formula 1 after staying on pole.

In fourth place in the batch he finished Lando Norris with the McLaren, which showed a clear improvement on the Hungarian track. The British was followed by the Alpine of Stephen Ocon (5°) y Fernando Alonso (6th), while Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas with on Alfa Romeo, Ricciardo y Verstappen they completed the first 10 places of the classification.

Russell kept the classification in Hungary (REUTERS / Lisa Leutner)

What happened to the Red Bulls? In the first case, Mexican Checo Pérez was left out in Q2 after failing to improve his lap. For his part, the Dutch world champion driver showed clear problems in his car after being the protagonist in the previous rounds. Verstappen blocked his left front tire at Turn 2 during his first fastest lap of the stage and was just seventh, more than a second behind Sainz Jr.

As the batch progressed, Max realized that his Red Bull had power problems in his car. He reported it on several occasions to the team he leads Christian Hornerbut time was up and Verstappen will start the Grand Prix from the fifth row, just one place ahead of his teammate.

The rest of the grid? Zhou Guanyu achieved a valuable 12th place for Alfa Romeo, while Kevin Magnussen took 13th place aboard the Haas. Lance Stroll settled for 14th, with Mick Schumacher last in Q2, so he will start the F1 Grand Final in Hungary in 15th place. Yuki Tsunoda (16th), Alex Albon (17th), Sebastian Vettel (18th), Pierre Gasly (19th) and Nicholas Latifi (20th) were eliminated in Q1.

This was the starting grid of the Hungarian GP

KEEP READING:

The Argentine Franco Colapinto added his third podium in the Formula 3 season: he finished second in the Hungarian sprint race

Haas updated his car and again exploded the controversy against the “white Ferraris” in Formula 1: “Obviously we are going to copy them”