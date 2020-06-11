Russell Simmons’ ‘Breakfast Membership’ Disputed by Drew Dixon, Time’s Up – Variety

UPDATED: Music mogul and entrepreneur Russell Simmons, who has been accused of rape or sexual misconduct by a number of girls, as recounted within the latest documentary “On the File,” appeared on “The Breakfast Membership” Wednesday morning — and the Time’s Up motion and one in every of his accusers had been fast to reply. The group was based in 2018 within the wake of a number of allegations of sexual assault and harassment towards movie producer Harvey Weinstein; Drew Dixon and Sil Lai Abrams are among the many a number of accusers who seem in “On the File.”

Within the interview, Simmons spoke typically of his daughters and spun the accusations towards him.

“I would like my daughters to know how you can say no, and I would like my daughters to place up boundaries and be sturdy and be leaders,” he mentioned at one level, prompting an enraged response from Dixon, a former music government who labored for Simmons.

“Educating your daughters to have ‘boundaries’ and say ‘no’ gained’t defend them from rapists such as you @UncleRUSH I mentioned ‘NO’… ‘STOP’… ‘PLEASE’… ‘I’M BEGGING YOU’… and CRIED, when you ripped off my garments, pinned me down and instructed me to cease preventing. F— all the way in which off,” Dixon wrote on Twitter.

In an extended Twitter thread, Abrams mentioned: “Poisonous is an understatement. Disgrace on ⁦@breakfastclubam @cthagod @djenvy and @angelayee

for giving this man a move and being blatant rape apologists. Black girls’s lives matter, too.”

Time’s Up responded with an announcement and an itemized checklist of a number of of Simmons’ statements through the interview and its responses to them.

Sil Lai Abrams, Drew Dixon and Sheri Hines

Variety Sundance Studio offered by AT&T, Day 3, Sundance Movie Pageant, Park Metropolis, USA – 26 Jan 2020

Katie Jones/Variety/Shutterstock

“Instantly earlier than an emotional dialog about police brutality towards Black girls on ‘The Breakfast Membership’ this morning, Russell Simmons peddled quite a few myths about sexual assault, stereotypes about Black girls, and distortions of information in denying the a number of sexual assault allegations towards him,” the assertion reads partly.

Reps for Simmons couldn’t instantly be reached.

Time’s Up categorically listed his statements and responses to them, offered partly under.

Simmons: “These tales are 25 to 40 years previous.”

Time’s Up: It typically takes time for survivors to return ahead to anybody, not to mention to the authorities. Failure to reveal sexual assault instantly doesn’t imply it by no means occurred.

The overwhelming majority of sexual assaults are by no means reported to authorities: RAINN estimates that out of each 1,000 sexual assault instances, solely 230 are reported to the police. And for each Black girl who stories rape, a minimum of 15 don’t report. (Nonetheless, two-thirds of survivors ultimately disclose sexual assault to casual programs, often household, mates, or romantic companions.)

Simmons: “Again then, I assumed it was a sport…. There have been no Black actresses that I didn’t date and so they’re my mates at the moment…. They don’t have the expertise of me being a monster the film makes me out to be.”

Time’s Up: Sexual assault is most frequently dedicated by folks recognized to, and sometimes trusted by, their victims. Analysis additionally reveals that one in three girls and one in six males expertise some type of sexual violence of their lifetime. As many as six in 10 Black girls report being subjected to coercive sexual contact by age 18 and Black girls expertise sexual harassment at work at 3 times the speed of white girls. Of girls who’re raped, over half (51 %) are raped by an intimate companion and 40 % are raped by an acquaintance. Lastly, solely two to eight % of rapes are falsely reported (the proportion is similar for different felonies).

Simmons: “I would like my daughters to have correct boundaries, as a result of poisonous femininity is when one maybe could not put up these boundaries and will remorse it later.”

Time’s Up: Since slavery, sexual violence and stereotypes have been used as instruments of oppression and have devalued Black girls in our society. Rape of Black girls was for hundreds of years each widespread and institutionalized, and the authorized system — itself typically weaponized by white folks — supplied little safety for Black rape victims.

Russell Simmons: “I can by no means say that somebody doesn’t really feel victimized. I can inform you that I don’t really feel that I victimized them.”

Time’s Up: Most sexual abusers are repeat offenders. As soon as just a few tales turned public, different girls got here ahead to allege that Simmons dedicated sexual misconduct, starting from harassment to tried or accomplished rape. This reality does not diminish the victims’ credibility in any means.

[Russell, how many women have come forward at this point and accused you of sexual assault?] Simmons: “Six or seven.”

Time’s Up: Main information publications level towards a sample of predation, with a minimum of 15 girls alleging sexual misconduct, and lots of alleging rape, at his palms, courting from 1983 to 2016: Dixon, Sherri Hines, Lisa Kirk, Toni Sallie, Alexia Norton Jones, Keri Claussen Khalighi, Jenny Lumet, and Tina Baker, Sil Lai Abrams, Tanya Reid, Natashia Williams-Blach, Erin Beattie, Christina Moore, Jennifer Jarosik and Amanda Seales.