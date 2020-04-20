Russell T Davies almost brought back a classic era companion in Doctor Who’s The Stolen Earth

Doctor Who episode The Stolen Earth is broadly recognized for uniting a number of of the Doctor’s companions – together with Captain Jack, Rose Tyler and Sarah Jane Smith – and in response to former showrunner Russell T Davies, a couple of different well-known faces have been additionally thought-about for appearances.

Tweeting throughout yesterday’s watchalong of the fan-favourite episode, Davies claimed he had considered bringing back a companion from the classic era of the present to steer the Subwave Community, for instance Polly or Tegan Jovanka.

The classic era ran from 1963 to 1989.

He wrote, “I even toyed with an previous Doctor Who companion showing out of the blue. Polly working it from India! Or Tegan! Think about.”

Ultimately it was Harriet Jones (Penelope Wilton) who led the community, making her first look on the present because the inaugural sequence of the revival, in which she had appeared alongside Christopher Eccleston’s ninth Doctor.

Many followers reacted to Davies’ revelation on Twitter, with one viewer claiming, “I don’t assume I might have dealt with Tegan coming back and being exterminated in the identical story…”

Tegan, performed by Janet Fielding, appeared as a companion of the fourth and fifth Medical doctors in the course of the early ’80s, whereas Polly (Anneke Wills) appeared in the ’60s, alongside the primary and second Medical doctors.

The Stolen Earth and its follow-up Journey’s Finish have been the most recent in a lengthy line of fan favorite Doctor Who episodes to be given the watchalong therapy – with others together with the 50th anniversary particular, The Day of the Doctor, and sequence 5 episode Vincent and the Doctor.