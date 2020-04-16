Russell T Davies promises more “model new” material for Doctor Who’s next fan watchalong

Russell T Davies has promised Doctor Who followers that they’ll anticipate to see some “model new” content material forward of this Sunday’s watchalong of collection four episodes The Stolen Earth and Journey’s Finish.

And the previous showrunner isn’t holding again concerning the new material – teasing on Twitter that one of many new surprises is “the perfect factor I’ve ever had made.”

THIS SUNDAY. The large one! The all-time epic! Tweeted by me, Graeme Harper, and… others ????With additional surprises launched on the day – one in all which is model new and the perfect factor I’ve ever had made. Really. All of it occurs on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/eLCOEKszGE — Russell T Davies (@russelldavies63) April 14, 2020

The episodes are the newest in a protracted line to be given the watchalong therapy in the course of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, with Davies and director Graeme Harper each set to affix followers in tweeting together with the episode.

The Stolen Earth and Journey’s Finish had been the fruits of Davies’ time on the helm of the collection, and featured all of David Tennant’s companions from his time because the Doctor, in addition to characters from spin-off reveals Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

The epic two-parter sees the Doctor, Captain Jack (John Barrowman), Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) Sarah Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen), Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) and Micky Smith (Noel Clarke) be a part of forces to counter the Daleks’ universe-destroying Actuality Bomb.

The most recent watchalong begins at 7pm on Sunday 19th April, with the two-parter following different episodes corresponding to 10th anniversary particular The Day of the Doctor and collection 5 episode Vincent and the Doctor in being chosen.

Earlier watchalongs have additionally been accompanied by the discharge of name new material – together with a particular scene penned by Neil Gaiman, that includes Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) and Rory Williams (Arthur Darvill), in the course of the watchalong of collection six episode The Doctor’s Spouse.