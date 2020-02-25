Russell Tovey: It’s ‘brilliant’ playing a toxic man-child in ITV’s Flesh and Blood

Viewers will most likely recognise Russell Tovey for playing considered one of two sorts. The primary is a delicate, maybe misunderstood younger man, as seen in Being Human, Banished, Sherlock, and extra not too long ago in Russell T Davies’ Years and Years. The second is, nicely, not the sharpest device in the shed – the butt of most jokes, as in Gavin and Stacey and The Historical past Boys, in which he performed the well-meaning Rudge.

Tovey’s newest function, in ITV’s darkly comedian thriller Flesh and Blood, is an abrupt departure from each sorts. He performs Jake, a private coach separated from his spouse, and the one son of Vivien (Francesca Amis), a lovely older lady whose budding romance is frowned upon by her grownup kids. Jake is especially rankled, even disgusted, on the considered his mom’s sexuality.

“That’s the man-child factor, the place he doesn’t develop up and he’s not permitting his mum to develop up,” Tovey explains in an unique interview with RadioTimes.com.

Talking about his character, it’s clear Tovey relishes the function. “I feel he’s the epitome of toxic masculinity,” he says. “I feel he’s precisely what so many thirty-somethings are like. They’re caught adrift at the moment in the life and they’ve been enabled all their life to – their behaviours been enabled and then they get to a level the place issues begin screwing up and it doesn’t make sense to them.”

Jake has tousled each his funds and his house life, which means “he’s acquired a terribly low self worth however [a] humungous ego,” Tovey provides.

How did Tovey method a character like Jake? “With nuance. With, like, respect and with love, I really like him – I feel I don’t wish to hang around with him… however, I feel as an actor, he’s a goldmine of emotion.”

“I really like the truth that he’s at all times on the entrance foot,” he continues, “and type of says stuff which in his thoughts is like, ‘That makes me a actually outgoing, ahead sort of clear-headed particular person’, however in actuality it’s like, dude, you sound like a little bit of a okay**b, you’re probably not enhancing your self, you’re not pondering, you’re not 15 anymore. You possibly can’t discuss like that.”

Does Jake signify a wider angle in direction of masculinity? “I feel a lot of individuals will recognise folks – if not themselves, folks they know – in him,” Tovey says.

In Flesh and Blood, Jake is considered one of three siblings, whereas Tovey’s common Years and Years character Daniel is considered one of 4. Having a brother himself “completely” helps his portrayal of sibling dynamics, the actors says. He reveals that his father as soon as needed to rent a automobile with an additional row of seats to forestall Tovey and his brother from combating throughout a driving vacation.

Tovey provides that “household dynamics” attraction to him when he first reads a script. “What drives me to most issues is household dynamics, relationships between moms and fathers and children and that. And that’s what pulled me into this, and him [Jake] being a dad, and him screwing up his personal life, willingly. That was what appealed to me – whereas Daniel in Years and Years didn’t suppose he was screwing up his life, he thought he was making a higher life for himself and another person,” Tovey says.

In Years and Years, Daniel was (spoiler alert!) the centre of a shock plot-twist, following a daring rescue mission involving his refugee boyfriend. “He [Daniel] thought he was doing the suitable factor,” Tovey says, “and he was decided, and he was boastful, very boastful, and I feel he was very very like, ‘It’s fantastic, it’s not going to occur to me. We’re fantastic, we’re protected, stick to me, we’re cool. That is what I’ve acquired happening’.”

Whereas Years and Years was solely ever going to be one collection, Tovey is “completely” eager to reprise his Flesh and Blood function (though his co-star, Imelda Staunton, could also be caught up along with her new function in The Crown…).

“This present… it’s heightened and it’s quirky and it’s cheeky and it’s thrilling,” he says, “and you suppose you recognize what it’s, and you don’t know what it’s, and then instantly you’re in and you wanna know every part.”

Flesh and Blood will air on Monday 24th February on ITV over 4 consecutive nights