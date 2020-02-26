Russell Tovey: It’s ‘brilliant’ playing a toxic man-child in ITV’s Flesh and Blood

Viewers will most likely recognise Russell Tovey for playing one among two sorts. The primary is a delicate, maybe misunderstood younger man, as seen in Being Human, Banished, Sherlock, and extra just lately in Russell T Davies’ Years and Years. The second is, effectively, not the sharpest software in the shed – the butt of most jokes, as in Gavin and Stacey and The Historical past Boys, in which he performed the well-meaning Rudge.

Tovey’s newest function, in ITV’s darkly comedian thriller Flesh and Blood, is an abrupt departure from each sorts. He performs Jake, a private coach separated from his spouse, and the one son of Vivien (Francesca Amis), a lovely older girl whose budding romance is frowned upon by her grownup youngsters. Jake is especially rankled, even disgusted, on the considered his mom’s sexuality.

“That’s the man-child factor, the place he doesn’t develop up and he’s not permitting his mum to develop up,” Tovey explains in an unique interview with RadioTimes.com.

Talking about his character, it’s clear Tovey relishes the function. “I feel he’s the epitome of toxic masculinity,” he says. “I feel he’s precisely what so many thirty-somethings are like. They’re caught adrift at the moment in the life and they’ve been enabled all their life to – their behaviours been enabled and then they get to a level the place issues begin screwing up and it doesn’t make sense to them.”

Jake has tousled each his funds and his dwelling life, that means “he’s obtained a terribly low self worth however [a] humungous ego,” Tovey provides.

How did Tovey method a character like Jake? “With nuance. With, like, respect and with love, I like him – I feel I don’t need to hang around with him… however, I feel as an actor, he’s a goldmine of emotion.”

“I like the truth that he’s at all times on the entrance foot,” he continues, “and form of says stuff which in his thoughts is like, ‘That makes me a actually outgoing, ahead form of clear-headed individual’, however in actuality it’s like, dude, you sound like a little bit of a ok**b, you’re not likely modifying your self, you’re not pondering, you’re not 15 anymore. You may’t discuss like that.”

Does Jake symbolize a wider perspective in direction of masculinity? “I feel a lot of individuals will recognise individuals – if not themselves, individuals they know – in him,” Tovey says.

In Flesh and Blood, Jake is one among three siblings, whereas Tovey’s common Years and Years character Daniel is one among 4. Having a brother himself “completely” helps his portrayal of sibling dynamics, the actors says. He reveals that his father as soon as needed to rent a automotive with an additional row of seats to forestall Tovey and his brother from preventing throughout a driving vacation.

Tovey provides that “household dynamics” enchantment to him when he first reads a script. “What drives me to most issues is household dynamics, relationships between moms and fathers and children and that. And that’s what pulled me into this, and him [Jake] being a dad, and him screwing up his personal life, willingly. That was what appealed to me – whereas Daniel in Years and Years didn’t assume he was screwing up his life, he thought he was making a higher life for himself and another person,” Tovey says.

In Years and Years, Daniel was (spoiler alert!) the centre of a shock plot-twist, following a daring rescue mission involving his refugee boyfriend. “He [Daniel] thought he was doing the suitable factor,” Tovey says, “and he was decided, and he was conceited, very conceited, and I feel he was very very like, ‘It’s wonderful, it’s not going to occur to me. We’re wonderful, we’re secure, stick to me, we’re cool. That is what I’ve obtained happening’.”

Whereas Years and Years was solely ever going to be one sequence, Tovey is “completely” eager to reprise his Flesh and Blood function (though his co-star, Imelda Staunton, could also be caught up along with her new function in The Crown…).

“This present… it’s heightened and it’s quirky and it’s cheeky and it’s thrilling,” he says, “and you assume you realize what it’s, and you don’t know what it’s, and then instantly you’re in and you wanna know every thing.”

Flesh and Blood will air on Monday 24th February on ITV over 4 consecutive nights