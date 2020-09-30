Russell Tovey says Flesh and Blood season 2 is dependent on Imelda Staunton’s The Crown schedule

(*2*)

ITV’s Flesh and Blood left followers eager to see extra of the drama after collection one ended on a cliffhanger in February and they’re not the one ones – star Russell Tovey has revealed that he’d like to reprise his function as private coach Jake.

Talking to What’s on TV, the Years and Years actor mentioned: “I’m hoping one thing is on the playing cards for Flesh and Blood subsequent 12 months, however there’s nothing official.”

He added, nonetheless, that it relies upon on whether or not his fellow solid members would even be on board for collection two, which will not be assured contemplating Imelda Staunton’s upcoming new function in Netflix’s The Crown.

“It’s about availability. Imelda [Staunton] is enjoying The Queen in The Crown, in order that’s a little bit of an issue! However I’d like to do extra!”

In November, Netflix introduced that Vera Drake actress Imelda Staunton could be enjoying Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, taking up the function from Olivia Colman for fifth collection, with Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret), Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip) and Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana) confirmed to star alongside her.

Staunton is set to play the Queen for 2 collection, after the drama’s creator Peter Morgan determined to increase the present and finish The Crown after season six versus season 5.

ITV drama Flesh and Blood starred Tovey, Claudie Blakley (Manhunt) and Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack) because the apprehensive youngsters of Vivien (Francesca Annis), a 60-something widow who turns into concerned with the shady, retired surgeon Mark (Stephen Rea). Staunton performs Vivien’s long-time neighbour Mary, who seems to be extra invested within the household subsequent door than she needs to be.

Collection one’s remaining episode revealed that the kids pushed Mark over their residence’s balcony following a giant argument, nonetheless Mary tried to suffocate him however to no avail – within the final scene, we uncover that Mark has survived.

Flesh and Blood is out there to stream on ITV Hub.