Russell Westbrook Positive for Coronavirus – Variety

Houston Rockets participant Russell Westbrook mentioned he’s in quarantine after testing constructive for COVID-19.

In accordance with a submit shared on Westbrook’s Twitter, the basketball participant’s group continued on to Orlando, the place he hopes to rejoin them as soon as he’s cleared to take action. Whereas he mentioned he feels properly, Westbrook additionally used the chance to specific thanks for the assist he’s receiving presently.

“I examined constructive for COVID-19 previous to my groups departure to Orlando,” his submit learn. “I’m presently feeling properly, quarantined, and looking out ahead to becoming a member of my teammates when I’m cleared.”

He additionally urged his followers to contemplate the gravity of the present pandemic and put on masks to decrease the probability of contributing to its unfold.

“Please take this virus critically,” his assertion learn. “Be secure. Masks up! #whynot”

Westbrook’s choice to publicize his contraction of the coronavirus comes on the heels of a current improve in constructive exams throughout the USA. Texas, his group’s residence state, has alone seen hundreds of latest confirmed circumstances every day.

The purpose guard is the primary reported constructive case of COVID-19 on his group, however plenty of different NBA gamers have examined constructive, as properly. The NBA briefly suspended the 2019-2020 season in response to pandemic-related issues, however the season will start once more on July 30.

Westbrook, who was traded in 2019 after a profitable profession alongside Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder that started in 2008, is just not scheduled to play in Orlando alongside the Houston Rockets till July 24, the place he’ll scrimmage towards the Toronto Raptors.