Russell Westbrook to Produce Tulsa Race Massacre Docuseries – Variety

After main a Black Lives Matter protest in opposition to racial injustice over the weekend, NBA star Russell Westbrook is producing a challenge on “the only worst incident of racial violence in American historical past.”

Westbrook is teaming with celebrated documentary filmmaker Stanley Nelson and “Killer Inside: The Thoughts of Aaron Hernandez” producer Blackfin for a sequence on the Tulsa race bloodbath of 1921, titled “Terror In Tulsa: The Rise And Fall of Black Wall Avenue.” The sequence is described as each an exploration of America’s previous, and likewise a “pressing, sobering have a look at the social, financial and political strains that proceed to divide the nation.” It should inter-weave each previous and present-day narratives so as to examine the tragic occasion and its persevering with influence.

Nelson will direct the sequence which hails from his Firelight Movies banner and Blackfin. Westbrook will function an government producer.

“I’m so very honored to companion with Russell Westbrook and Blackfin to direct ‘Terror In Tulsa.’ There isn’t any story extra poignant or related to the racially charged occasions unfolding earlier than us right now, the frustration, the outrage, the outcry for justice within the wake of the George Floyd killing,” Nelson mentioned in a press release. “The story of Tulsa reveals a big chapter within the American expertise main up to this second. It’s a story that wants to be handled with dignity, grounded in cultural authenticity, and portrayed with historic accuracy so as to really perceive the influence it has had on our nation. From the cover-ups of the bloodbath in 1921, to the uncovering of the mass graves left in its wake, the story of Tulsa is the cruel instance of not solely the historical past of violence in opposition to black individuals in America, but additionally the good American sin of burying it out of sight, and pretending that it by no means occurred. For a lot of, it’s laborious to imagine such an atrocity occurred. For others, these atrocities are merely a part of the American journey.”

“Terror in Tulsa” may also embrace enter from historic organizations such because the Tulsa Historic Society & Museum, The John Hope Franklin Middle for Reconciliation, the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Fee, and the Historic Vernon AME Church.

“Spending 11 years in Oklahoma opened my eyes to the wealthy and sordid historical past of the state,” added Westbrook, referencing his stint as a participant for the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder. “Once I discovered in regards to the heartbreaking occasions that occurred in Tulsa practically 100 years in the past, I knew this was a narrative I wished to inform. It’s upsetting that the atrocities that transpired then, are nonetheless so related right now. It’s essential we uncover the buried tales of African Individuals on this nation. We should amplify them now greater than ever if we would like to create change transferring ahead.”