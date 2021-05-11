Russell Wilson, Ciara Ink First-Look Film and TV Deal With Amazon

Russell Wilson and Ciara have signed a first-look television and film deal with Amazon.

The pair will develop and produce scripted series and films with Amazon Studios through their production company, Why Not You Productions,

“We’re so excited and honored to work with Amazon Studios,” said the Wilsons. “They’ve quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can’t wait to begin our work together.”

Wilson is an eight-time Pro Bowler currently entering his tenth season with the Seattle Seahawks. He won the Super Bowl with the team in 2013. He currently holds the NFL record for most regular season wins by a quarterback in his first nine seasons with 98 and the second-highest passer rating in NFL history. In addition to his work on the field and various major endorsements, he and Ciara run the Why Not You Foundation, which is dedicated to motivating and empowering the youth of the world.

“Russell and Ciara are a true powerhouse producing duo – both with extraordinary success in their respective careers on the field and the stage, their business ventures, and shared dedication to philanthropy,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We share a passion for developing diverse and emotionally connecting stories that can inspire the world and spread positivity and hope. Our world certainly needs it.”

Ciara is a Grammy Award-winning multihyphenate who has sold over 23 million records and 22 million singles worldwide. Her hit “Level Up” has been certified platinum and has over 300 million views on YouTube. She also runs Beauty Marks Entertainment for her music, media, film, fashion, philanthropy, technology, and entrepreneurial pursuits, including her recent appointment on the board of customer data platform Amperity.