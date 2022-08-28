Russia acquires hundreds of Iranian drones and strengthens its military alliance with the Persian regime

Iranian Shahed 129 drone

Russia has acquired hundreds of Iranian drones that could be used in the Ukraine war despite US warnings to Tehran not to sell them, a deal that complicates nuclear deal negotiations with the Persian regime.

It is unknown if Moscow has started using the drones against Ukrainian targets, but these drones appear to be in good condition and ready to usesaid the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity so they could touch on sensitive intelligence data.

The alleged shipment represents the latest indication of what appears to be a closer military cooperation between the two allied nations.

It also reveals the Warnings from Critics of Current Negotiations for Iran to Resume Compliance with 2015 Nuclear Deal from which the United States withdrew in 2018. A deal for Tehran and Washington to return to the pact is inching, which would give the Iranian government billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for ending its nuclear program. .

Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (via Reuters)

Those who oppose the agreement say that lifting sanctions on Tehran could allow Russia to strengthen its military in Ukraine and evade sanctions imposed on it after launching its invasion last February by funneling oil and other goods through Iran.

The Washington Post was the first media to report on the arrival of drones to the war in Ukraine.

It is speculated that Iran is delivering Shahed-129 drone units, used for operational surveillance, reconnaissance and destruction of the enemydesigned on the basis of the American model MQ-1 Predator and the Israeli Hermes 450.

The first shipment, Censor added, was shipped across the Caspian Sea to be delivered to Astrakhan and Volgograd.

The unmanned units have an eight meter fuselage, with a 16 meter wingspan. Its combat load is up to 400 kilos, with a speed that reaches 150 kilometers per hour and a range of up to 1,700 kilometers. With this, it lasts up to 24 hours in the air.

So far, Ukraine has made excellent use of drones to reconnoiter and attack Russian targets during the six-month conflict, relying on technology provided by the United States and other allies, including Turkey. Last month, an explosive device aboard a drone hit the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean peninsula, leaving several injured. Supporters of Ukraine have also raised funds to buy drones that can be used in the war.

Faced with economic sanctions and limitations on their supply chains due to the war, Russia has increasingly turned to Iran as a major ally and arms supplier.. The White House first publicly warned last month that Tehran planned to supply Moscow with “hundreds” of armed drones. A few days later, he claimed that Russian officials had made two visits to Iran to arrange a shipment.

Satellite images show how the Iranians were demonstrating to a Russian delegation the operation of two types of drones, the Shahed 191 and the Shahed 129, capable of engaging in combat

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdolahian said last month that Tehran had “different types of collaboration with Russia, including in the defense sector.” And he added: “But we will not help either of the two parties involved in this war because we believe that it must come to an end.” However, he has avoided denying the sending of these drones.

Iran’s UN mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Signs of increased cooperation between Moscow and Tehran add to concerns about the nuclear talks. The administration of President Joe Biden responded this week to the latest Iranian offer to resume compliance with the previous pact.

A new exchange of technical details is planned, which will be followed by a meeting of the joint commission that oversees the agreement. Tehran and Washington have launched public message campaigns, as has Israel, which opposes the deal, hinting that a deal may be close.

Israelis remain deeply concerned about resuming a deal they staunchly opposed in 2015, but are also wary of the wording of the proposed European text that includes additional points, according to diplomats familiar with Israel’s position.

(With information from AP)

