Russia admitted that it does not know where the borders of the annexed Ukrainian regions will be

Russia will “consult” the population to establish the borders of the annexed regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters on Monday.

“We will continue to consult the population of these regions”, Peskov said when asked if Russia was annexing all or only parts of the territory it occupies in those areas.

When asked by the press if the territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions controlled by the Ukrainian Army are Russian territories, he settled that “now i have nothing to add”. He also did not give details on how the consultations with the inhabitants of these regions will be carried out.

“Now I can’t answer your question. Undoubtedly, in any case, any configuration will depend solely on the will of the people who live in these territories.”.

In addition, he assured that at the moment no new referendums are planned in the territories of these regions controlled by kyiv.

Also, Peskov ruled out that the situation will change before the signing of the law on the accession of new territories to Russia by President Vladimir Putin. “No, I think the definition will be the same. I would stick with the definition that I use,” he said.

The Russian Duma or Chamber of Deputies addresses this Monday the ratification of the annexation treaties signed by the Russian Federation with the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

In addition to the treaties, on Sunday the constitutional bills for the entry of these territories into their new state were also sent to the Duma. According to the documents, in these four regions the official language will be Russian, although the use of Ukrainian will be allowed, and the national currency, the ruble.

Both the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and the regions of Jershon and Zaporizhzhia will retain their name.

