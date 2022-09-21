Russia admitted the death of only 6,000 soldiers in Ukraine, but Putin ordered the mobilization of 300,000 reservists

Russia announced that it will mobilize 300,000 reservists to reinforce troops in Ukraine

Russia acknowledged on Wednesday that nearly 6,000 soldiers have been killed since the start of their offensive in Ukraine at the end of February, a figure well below Ukrainian and Western estimates and in stark contrast to Putin’s decision to mobilize 300,000 reservists to meet the successful kyiv counter-offensive.

“Our casualties in the special operation amount to 5,937 people”Defense Minister said Sergei Shoigu in an interview with the television channel Russia 24. The minister, who had not reported a casualty figure since March, also highlighted the work of the doctors by ensuring that “more than 90 percent of the wounded have returned to their posts.”

The loss figure provided by the Kremlin contrasts with that provided by kyiv, which today warned of more than 55,000 Russian soldiers killed in combat. The General Staff of the Army of Ukraine He said on his Facebook account that to date they died “about 55,110” Russian military, included 300 during the last dayadding that 2,227 battle tanks, 1,340 artillery systems, 168 anti-aircraft defense systems and 318 multiple self-propelled and armored rocket launchers have also been destroyed.

The defense minister spoke after the president’s speech Vladimir Putin what decreed a partial mobilization of the reservists.

Vladimir Putin signs the decree on partial military mobilization in Russia

In this regard, Shoigu explained that about 300,000 reservists will be called up in the framework of the “partial mobilization”.

The Minister of Defense encrypted in 25 million Russians with military experience who can be mobilized. The partial mobilization will affect 1% of the total. Among those mobilized there will be specialists who work in state-owned companies. The Russian Army has more than two million menhalf of whom are technical and administrative staff.

Shoigu explained that to date 5,937 Russians have died during the hostilities, unleashed on February 24 by the invasion order signed by President Vladimir Putin, who days earlier had recognized the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (east). , scene of a war since 2014.

Russia ruled out that students over 18 years of age can be mobilized, in allusion to university students and those who study professional training.

“These are those who have a military specialty, a specialty that the Armed Forces need, with combat experience. And of course, I want to anticipate the questions, there will be no mobilization of university students “said the head of Defense. He added that the latter also refers to those currently serving their compulsory military service. ”They will not be mobilized or sent to the zone of the special military operation (in Ukraine)Shoigu clarified.

According to Shoigu, this partial mobilization has been decreed mainly to control the territory along the front line. ”The line of contact is more than 1,000 kilometers. Naturally, what is behind that line must be secured, the territory must be controlled. This work (partial mobilization) is done in the first place for it”, he stressed.

Russia “does not fight so much against Ukraine as against the West” in the neighboring countryShoigu added.

The American ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget BrinkI consider that the mobilization constitutes a “sign of weakness” of Moscowforced to contend with a manpower shortage for its Ukraine offensive, which this week enters its eighth month.

The The United Kingdom expressed itself in the same line: your Secretary of Defense, Ben Wallacestated that Putin’s decision shows that his offense “is failing” and affirmed that “the international community is united and Russia is becoming a global pariah.”

Germany He said for his part that the mobilization corresponds to a new step “serious and erroneous” by Putin.

File photo of a Russian soldier on a Russian tank during a military exercise in Russia’s Rostov region days before the invasion. (REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov)

Reservists could be legally deployed in Donbas and the occupied territories in southern Ukraine if the Kremlin accepts its entry into Russia after the integration referendums that these territories will hold starting on Friday.

In addition, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament approved on Tuesday amendments to the penal code that toughen prison sentences for soldiers for surrender and desertion to 10 years without justification in case of mobilization or martial law.

The breach of direct orders from a superior to engage in military or combat action may also be punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Mobilized men could leave the service only for health reasonsif they reach the maximum age to serve in the military or if a civilian court orders their imprisonment.

According to some local media, a majority of Russians opposes the Kremlin declaring general mobilizationalthough, according to official polls, two thirds of the inhabitants of this country support the military campaign.

