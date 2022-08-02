Russia allows the use of pirated software to bypass the blockade. Activists take advantage and leak torrents with censored information

A team of Ukrainian cyber activists have devised a way to spread censored information in Russia bypassing the country’s censorship: bundle torrents with text and video files that simulate include installation instructions. According to Bleeping Computer, the system is simple and effective.

Specifically, the initiative creates torrents that contain a text file with a list of credible news sources that Russians can trust and comes with instructions for downloading and installing a VPN to ensure anonymity from ISPs.

Under the name “Torrents of Truth”, the initiative is similar to “Call Russia”, a project to help break Russian propaganda and to be able to share, inside Russia, information censored by the Kremlin about the situation in Ukraine. While Call Russia ended up being partially mapped and blocked by the Russian state, torrenting is a field that can still be exploited in the country to access content that is blocked.

BitTorrent: what is it and how do torrents work?

How to sneak these torrents through censorship

Right now, because of the numerous sanctions that companies from the United States or Europe have put in Russia, renewing software licenses is not always possible. For this reason, the citizens of the country are using “pirate” software, something that the State is tolerating, while also continuing to promote its cyber-sovereignty.

Already in March, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, in its “Priority Action Plan to Ensure the Development of the Russian Economy in Conditions of Pressure on External Sanctions”, addressed changes in patent and copyright policies. Among others, he addressed the measures to be taken against foreign companies that revoke software licenses or refuse to issue new ones.

This also applies to entertainment, as even Russian cinemas now show pirated Hollywood movies without fear of legal prosecution, and people download TV series episodes from P2P networks in response to the departure of streaming services from the country.

All this has created an ideal terrain for Torrents of Truth to reach Russian citizens without the Russian state having an easy way to stop it. According to Torrents of Truth, around 43% of people in Russia currently obtain their movies and shows illegally, so their work has the potential to reach around 62 million people.

Right now, Torrents of Truth has included 21 torrents with their text and video, selecting newly released moviesthe latest episodes of popular shows, and professional-grade software tools.