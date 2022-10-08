Russia and Mexico agreed to install the Glonass satellite system; journalist warned that it is used to spy

Photos: Reuters

Dolia Esteveza Mexican journalist specializing in security issues, stressed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not report on the agreement signed yesterday with the government of Vladimir Putin with the government of Mexico to install the satellite system in our territory Glonasswhich is allegedly used for spying.

The journalist explained that this document was published yesterday in the official website of the Kremlin, and detailed that Glonass is the Russian abbreviation for Global Navigation Satellite System. (similar to how GPS works), which is operated by the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

He added that various analysts in Washington point out that the Glonass expansion is part of Putin’s strategy to incorporate Latin America into its zone of influence, since this system already operates in Nicaragua, Venezuela and Brazil.

Estévez pointed out that with these actions “The 4t is helping Russia achieve what the USSR could not in the Cold War”.

This same week, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized that his proposal for a truce in Ukraine has been interpreted as an action in favor of providing time for the recovery and occupation of the Russian side, he also criticized that the Ukrainian president Volodímir Zelenski has been proposed as candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“With all due respect, the European Parliament proposing the President of Ukraine as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. Regardless of whether we participate in favor of one or the other, how is one of the actors in the conflict in the war going to receive the Nobel Peace Prize?” Said the Mexican Executive in his morning conference on October 5.

According to the international agency EFE, President Vladimir Putin ratified the intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Mexico on cooperation in space research for peaceful purposes, according to Russian authorities.

“The agreement was prepared and signed in view of the stable trend of expanding cooperation between Russia and Mexico in the space sphere through joint projects,” the document states.

The agreement provides, in particular, for the Russian installation of Glonass and an optical-electronic system for the prevention of dangerous space situations in Mexico.

The agency pointed out that this agreement was signed by the Russian president on September 28 and explained that this creates the legal basis for the development of space cooperation between the two countries and for the practical use of space systems and technologies for peaceful purposes. .

The system Glonass contains an orbital group of 24 satellites and operates in other countries of Asia y Africa.

The place chosen by the Russians for its installation was the base of a volcano in the Najapa Lagoon, on the outskirts of the capital, Manugua, and was inaugurated on April 7.

they baptized her Chaika, code name of the first woman to fly into space, Valentina Tereshkova. What is beginning to become natural now is a word that has been repeated for six months in Managua: Glonass.

In principle, it is a sophisticated satellite navigation and location system, however, the tests indicate that behind this appearance a broad monitoring plan is hidden for political and military purposes.

The construction of the station Glonass included the exclusive participation of Russian military personnel, who entered Nicaragua under the pretext of instructing the local army in the use of tanks T-72. The authorization for the Russian military and intelligence agents was approved by the local Parliament, controlled by the Sandinista National Liberation Front.

