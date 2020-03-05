Russia and Turkey agree ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib province

Settlement accommodates 12km ‘safety corridor’ nevertheless ceasefire could also be fragile

Russia and Turkey have acknowledged they’ve agreed to a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib province after clashes left rankings of Turkish and Syrian soldiers killed in a deadly escalation of violence.

Speaking on the Kremlin, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan launched that the ceasefire would begin at nighttime on Thursday evening and would expectantly defuse tensions inside the space.

