Russia Apparently Censored Pixar’s Historic Moment In Onward

Onward follows Barley and Ian Lightfoot (Chris Pratt and Tom Holland), two elf brothers residing in a once-magical world who attempt to carry their father again to life for in the future utilizing a magical workers he left behind for them. Throughout their journey, they encounter Specter (Lena Waithe), a cyclops and a police officer, who at one level mentions that she has a girlfriend. Although that element doesn’t take up a big a part of the plot, the character continues to be the primary Pixar character to ever overtly reference their homosexuality — which is unquestionably a step ahead towards growing acceptance towards the LGBTQ neighborhood.