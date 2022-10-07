Russia attacked civilian targets in Zaporizhzhia twice in 24 hours as Ukrainian counter-offensive continues

Rescuers carry an injured local resident to the site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack, amid their attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

Russian troops again attacked Zaporizhzhia with missilesafter a first attack this morning in this city in southern Ukraine left at least two dead and eight woundedinformed the Ukrainian authorities.

“Attention. Another missile attack from the enemy”, warned the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, Oleksandr Starujin a brief message on Twitter, collected by Ukrainian agencies UKrinform y Unionin which he calls on the population to protect themselves.

Also Anatoly Kurtevsecretary of the Zaporizhzhia city council, wrote on Telegram that the “damn” Russians “won’t leave the city alone” reporting that “the enemy has attacked infrastructure again.”

Rescuers work at the site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack, amid its attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

He also recommended that the population be careful and stay “in safe places.”

In the first bombardment this morning in Zaporizhzhia two women died and eight people had to be hospitalized; Many others affected by the attack could be rescued, including a three-year-old girl, the Unian agency said.

In this first attack, the Russian army fired seven rockets against residential buildings and, as a result, two multi-story buildings were destroyed.

The attack left two dead and eight wounded. Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

The bombardment affected a building with twelve apartments in which 59 people lived.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive advances: Volodimir Zelensky announced the recovery of three new villages in the Kherson region

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said Wednesday that his troops had recaptured three new villages. that were under the control of Russian forces in the Kherson region, in the south of the country, where Moscow suffers military setbacks.

“Novovoskresenske, Novogrygorivka and Petropavlivka (…) in the Kherson region were released in the last 24 hours”, indicated the head of state in a video broadcast on social networks. The Ukrainian counteroffensive “continues,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky during a phone call with US President Joe Biden amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in kyiv, Ukraine, on October 4, 2022. Press Service of the Presidency of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

He also stated that the military plans approved today at a meeting of his General Staff “will please the Ukrainians” and “annoy the occupiers.”

“Of course, I cannot reveal specific topics that were discussed by the staff. But most reports, accepted reports and approved plans will definitely please the Ukrainians. And they will definitely disturb the occupants, ”he has said in his usual late-night speech.

However, Zelensky explained that at the meeting of the General Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief the main issue addressed was the movement of his troops “towards the liberation of the entire Ukrainian land and everything that is necessary for the implementation of our defense operation ”.

(With information from EFE, AFP and AP)

