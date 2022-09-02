Russia began military exercises with the participation of Chinese and allied troops amid the invasion of Ukraine

Russian troops take part in the opening ceremony of the Vostok 2022 military exercises at a firing range in the eastern Primorsky region (Russian Defense Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

Russia began the Vostok-2022 (East-2022) military maneuvers on Thursday, in which 50,000 soldiers will participate, including troops from allied countries such as China, in the midst of a military campaign in Ukrainewhich is 190 days old today.

“In total, more than 50,000 troops, 5,000 heavy weapons units, 140 aircraft and 60 ships will take part in the Vostok-2022 exercises”the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

According to local experts, with the holding of the maneuvers Russia wants to show that its “special military operation” in Ukraine is going according to plan and allows him to combine military actions in Ukraine with large-scale military exercises.

The exercises, which will last until September 7, will be led by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General Valeri Guerasimov, and they are developed in seven polygons of the Eastern military constituency and in the waters of the seas of Okhotsk and Japan.

Actions by coalition groups and various types of units will be rehearsed to “guarantee the military security of the Russian Federation and allied states in the area of ​​responsibility of the Eastern military constituency,” according to Defense.

Today, two groups of minesweepers from the Russian Pacific Fleet made way for a naval squadron so that it can fulfill its missions in the seas of Okhotsk and Japan.

The Vostok 2022 will have the participation of 50,000 Russian soldiers and 13 other countries (Russian Defense Ministry / Handout via REUTERS)

In the Sea of ​​Japan east of Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula, groups from the (Russian) Pacific Fleet and the Chinese Navy will rehearse joint actions to defend maritime communications and support ground forces.

“The ships will carry out firing practices with artillery and rockets against air and surface targets, and will rehearse anti-aircraft defense actions and search and destruction of submarines,” the military department said.

Contingents and observers from more than ten countries participate in the Vostok-2022, including China, India, Syria, Algeria, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Laos and Azerbaijan. There are also military from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistanwhich together with Russia form part of the post-Soviet Collective Security Treaty Organization.

“We are united not only by the need to strengthen military security along our borders, but by long-standing friendships and a heroic past gestated by past generations,” said the Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Yunus-bek Yevkurovat the opening ceremony of the exercises, held this Wednesday.

According to the expert from the Institute of International Studies Ivan Zuenkothe authorities try to show that attempts to isolate Russia have failed.

“If the task was to prove that the West’s commitment to the international isolation of Russia has failed, we can say that this has been accomplished,” said the analyst, quoted by the newspaper Kommersant.

The Russian war games with the participation of powers such as China and India set off alarms in some countries, such as the United States and Japan.

Chinese troops once again accompany the Russian Army in the Vostok maneuvers (Russian Defense Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

“We are concerned that any country exercises with Moscow while Russia wages a brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine,” said the spokeswoman for the US presidency, Karine Jean-Pierreafter Moscow announced the holding of Vostok-2022 drills.

Tokyo also expressed its discomfort with the exercises, linked to Russian military activity near Japan’s borders.

Algeria also participated (Russian Defense Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

Azerbaijani troops (Russian Defense Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

The “War Games” also have the participation of countries such as Algeria, Azerbaijan and Armenia (Russian Defense Ministry / Handout via REUTERS)

The government spokesman, Hirokazu Matsunosaid Japan had protested through diplomatic channels against Moscow’s intention to extend the exercises to the Kuril Islands archipelago, claimed by Tokyo.

Moscow, in turn, assured that the maneuvers are purely defensive and are not directed against any country in particular. “The exercises are not directed against any specific country or military alliance and are purely defensive in nature,” said Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

This year, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Vostok exercises in the Russian Far East will have only a sixth of the military that took part four years ago.

In addition to the ground forces, 5,000 heavy weapons units, 140 aircraft and 60 ships (AP) will also be deployed for the military exercises organized by Russia.

And it is that in Vostok-2018 more than 300,000 troops were mobilized, which made these exercises the largest display of force by Russia since the times of the Cold War.

Vostok-2018, where Russian and Chinese troops exercised together for the first time in their history, also featured a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the exercise zone.

However, military contingents from only two countries – China and Mongolia – participated in the Vostok-2018, compared to the thirteen that attended the current edition.

With information from EFE

