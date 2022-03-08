Russia begins to prepare for a possible forced disconnection from the Internet: this is how it wants to stop depending on foreign services

A circular addressed by the Russian Ministry of Statistics to all federal and regional authorities of the Russian Federation to take a series of measures related to web infrastructure that many interpret as a first step in preparing the country for a number of future scenarios including the eventual disconnection of the global Interneta measure recently requested by Ukraine to ICANN.

To this end, according to the Russian media outlet Kommersant, the Russian government has ordered —along with measures focused on reinforcing security against cyberattacks— “abandon foreign hosts”, make use of .ru addresses and start using DNS servers located in Russia before 4 days have passed.

#Russia began active preparations for disconnection from the global Internet No later than March 11, all servers and domains must be transferred to the #Russian zone. In addition, detailed data on the network infrastructure of the sites is being collected. pic.twitter.com/wOCdRqOJej – NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 6, 2022

Along with that, it is specified that state websites must stop using resources located on foreign servers (from banners and counters to JavaScript code, which excludes the use of tools such as Google Analytics).

It may seem strange to mention something as concrete as JavaScript code that is executed on the client sidebut its selective substitution in the foreign servers of origin (both by enemy governments and by cybercriminals) could facilitate the hacking of Russian users’ computers that visit these websites.

Currently, the majority (86%) of the tracking systems used in the Russian government’s mobile applications belong to companies under US jurisdiction, such as Google and Facebook.

Speaking to Kommersant, the Ministry of Statistics explained that next it will be Russian companies that receive similar instructions to those already mentioned:

“We are preparing to ensure that citizens have access to Russian resources in a number of different scenarios. The circular to government agencies sets out a set of simple recommendations on cyber hygiene that will help more effectively organize work to protect our resources from malicious traffic, keep online services running and retain control over domain names.

In a context in which Russia is not only threatened by the decision that ICANN takes regarding the Ukrainian request, but is also being affected by the ban on Russian users of popular Western private online service companies (such as domain and web hosting provider Namecheap), the Russian goal is to stop relying on outsiders to provide access to its web services within its borders.

RuNet, the great Russian intranet

the russian government denies having plans to ‘turn off the internet’ within the country, but claims to be willing to start RuNet (their own version of the Great Firewall of China) to turn the Russian Internet into a large intranet not dependent on foreign… something that they will not be able to do while —as is the case now— their websites depend on domains, hosting and JavaScript code located outside said intranet.

RuNet has already been put to the test for several periods of a few hours throughout December 2019. At that time, the Russian government asserted that “both the authorities and the telecommunication operators are prepared to respond effectively to possible risks and threats and ensure the functioning of the Internet and the unified telecommunications network in Russia.”

However, in september 2021the RuNet structure generated Various connection problems for Russian users of some major online servicesfrom World of Tanks to BitTorrent, via Twitch, it is believed that as a result of a bad configuration in the blocking of VPN services, decreed a few months before.