Russia bombed a power plant in Kharkiv and left all of eastern Ukraine without electricity

Firefighters work at the site of a thermal power plant damaged by a Russian missile attack, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on September 11, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/ Handout via REUTERS

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Russia was responsible for power outages in eastern Ukraine.accusing Moscow of deliberately hitting civilian infrastructure.

“A total blackout in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, a partial one in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions,” Zelensky said in a statement on social media, blaming “Russian terrorists.”

“There are no military installations,” he added. “The goal is to deprive people of light and heat.

Two cruise missiles hit critical infrastructure in Kharkiv and firefighters are now on the scene, he said. Kyrylo Tymoshenkodeputy head of the presidential administration of Ukraine.

“The Russians want to leave us without electricity, water and heating,” he accused.

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kulebadenounced “terrorist Russia” for attacking civil infrastructure sites leaving thousands of Ukrainians without electricity, water and heating.

“Putin plans more such tactics in the winter. He must get a tough answer now. Russia must be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorismKuleba wrote on his Twitter account.

Ukraine claimed this Sunday to have expelled Russian troops from several strategic points in the east of the countryafter Moscow announced a withdrawal from the Kharkiv region to reinforce the Donetsk front, further south.

In the other major focus of the conflict at the moment, Ukraine’s nuclear energy agency said that the last active reactor at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the power grid for safety reasons.

At the beginning of the month, the Ukrainian army first announced a counteroffensive in the south of the country, before making a lightning advance this week in the northeast, in the Kharkiv region.

“Since the beginning of September, more than 3,000 km2 have returned to Ukrainian control,” General Valeri Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s army, said in a statement.

Ukrainian soldiers display their country’s flag on a rooftop in Kupiansk, Ukraine. September 10, 2022. Telegram @kuptg/via Reuters. THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO SALES OR FILES.

“On the outskirts of Kharkiv we have started to advance not only to the south and east, but also to the north,” he added.

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, said thousands of people fled the Kharkiv region on their way to Russia.

“It has not been the easiest night or morning. In the last 24 hours, thousands of people crossed the border,” Viacheslav Gladkov stated on Telegram.

The Russian withdrawal is the greatest success of the Ukrainian forces on the battlefield in months, since they thwarted a Russian attempt to take the capital, kyiv, at the start of nearly seven months of war.

In an attempt to save face, the Russian Defense Ministry said the troop withdrawal from Izium and other areas in the Kharkiv region was intended to bolster Russian troops in the neighboring Donetsk region further south. The argument was reminiscent of Russia’s justification for withdrawing its troops around kyiv when they failed to take the capital.

(With information from AFP)

