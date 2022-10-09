Russia bombed the town of Zaporizhzhia with ten missiles

Rescuers work at the site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.

The Russian army has bombed this morning with ten missiles the Ukrainian town of Zaporizhzhia, in whose municipal district the main Ukrainian nuclear power plant is located.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Starukh, reported the attack through social networks where he pointed out that “the enemy continues to terrorize the city of Zaporizhzhia. Nearly a dozen missiles have hit. Consequences are being established.”

The acting mayor of the city, Anatoly Kurtev, also reported on social networks that residential buildings were damaged as a result of the missile attack.

“Zaporizhzhia was once again the target of a massive missile launch. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy attack. A fire broke out,” Kurtev wrote.

The Ukrainian authorities have added that “information about the victims is being collected and that the relevant services are already working on the site.”

(With information from EFE)

News in progress…