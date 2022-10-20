Russia bombed three other power plants in Ukraine and kyiv announced that it will begin to restrict the use of energy

Multiple cities in Ukraine were left without power after critical civilian infrastructure was hit by Russian missile strikes (REUTERS/Roman Baluk)

Others three Ukrainian electrical installations have been destroyed today by Russian attacks, as revealed tonight by the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, who has asked the population limit electricity consumption.

After revealing the new damage suffered in “critical infrastructure”, Zelensky has assured that everything possible will be done to restore energy capacity, but it takes time and requires “efforts” from everyone.

“There will be clarifications by those responsible for the regional administrations and government officials, but in general, we must be especially aware of electricity consumption from 7 am tomorrow” Thursday, he said.

Ukraine will impose electricity restrictions from this Thursday. The measurement is given after the last bombing and Russian drone strikes in the country that, by targeting residential areas and strategic infrastructure, destroyed much of the power lines.

“Do not turn on unnecessary electrical appliances. Please limit your electricity consumption and use those appliances that consume a lot of energy. Tomorrow (Thursday) it is very important that consumption is as conscious as possible, and thus the stabilization blackout hours will be shorter, ”said the president in his usual nightly speech.

“Today, the enemy has again destroyed power generation facilities,” for which “it is necessary to reduce the use of electricity,” he declared. Kyrylo Tymoshenkovice chief of staff of the Presidency.

An explosion destroyed much of the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia with Crimea.

It will be a series of scheduled temporary cuts, as agreed in a meeting by the Office of the Presidency together with representatives of the Ministry of Energy and regional governors. Also, it was requested to limit the use of energy between 7:00 and 23:00.

Attacks against Ukraine have resumed with great force in recent weeks after the explosion in the crimean bridge, for which Putin blames Zelensky’s troops. These recent attacks have already destroyed the 30% of the country’s power plants and have left more than 1,100 cities and towns deprived of the service.

Kremlin troops launched a new attack that left at least two dead and hit a power supply facility, authorities in the capital reported (REUTERS State Emergency Service)

More than 1,100 Ukrainian towns have no electricity due to Russian bombing

This Tuesday, an explosion in the center of kyiv, more precisely in the Desnyán neighborhood, damaged an electrical infrastructure, causing more blackouts in the country. “Engineers are deploying all necessary efforts to restore supply,” the company DTEK Energo later said on Facebook.

The constant attacks have affected not only the capital but also cities such as Zhitómir, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharviv, Krivói Rog y Dnipró. Thus, despite the efforts of the authorities and the workers, the executive has been forced to proceed with this measure that allows guaranteeing the minimum access to electricity at the most necessary moments.

“Restoration and repair work is ongoing, but miracles are only possible up to a certain point,” Kharchenko said in a statement. “We should expect not only emergency outages but also scheduled (outages) so as not to overload the network,” Energy Ministry adviser Oleksander Kharchenko said.

In addition to power cuts, the bombings have left cities without water and have even claimed the lives of several people. In this regard, Zelensky wrote on his Telegram account: “Ukraine under fire from the occupiers. They continue to do what they do best: terrorize and kill civilians. With these actions the terrorist-state does not change anything for itself. It only confirms its destructive and murderous essence, so it will without fail respond.”

In the last hours, the workers of the plant of Zaporizhzhia They managed to reestablish the connection with the last 750 kilovolt (kV) power line that remained in operation, after it was lost for the third time in ten days.

The Russian Army arrested another 50 Ukrainian officials who operate the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (REUTERS)



However, the situation there remains criticism since, this Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) denounced that 50 staff members Ukrainian who work there were arrested by Russian troops. This is the third in less than a month and there are already 150 workers who have fallen into Russian captivity since the beginning of the invasion.

The Russian Army detained another 50 Ukrainian employees working at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Director General of the IAEA, Raphael Grossiregretted the arrest and expressed his hope that the situation would be resolved soon, while talks continue with Ukraine and Russia in order to establish a security zone and thus prevent the situation from continuing to “deteriorate”.

Rafael Grossi (IAEA) (Credit: Nicolas Stulberg)

“Repeated outages demonstrate how precarious the nuclear security situation remains at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant during the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine. They also underscore the need to establish a nuclear security protection zone around the facility, following the frequent bombings at or near the plant in recent months,” Grossi explained.

(With information from AFP and Europa Press)

