Russia can get around sanctions thanks to cryptocurrencies: they want to avoid it by banning Russian users on Coinbase and Binance

Last Saturday, NATO countries blocked the access of the main Russian banks to the international payment system SWIFT, as a way to punish the Russian government for the entry of its troops into Ukrainian territory. The importance of this movement lies in the fact that being outside this system prevents carrying out transactions with foreign entities that continue to use it (practically all of them).

Because of that, many analysts these days have pointed to cryptocurrencies as a possible way out. for Russia to evade Western sanctions: Thanks to its neutral nature and immunity to censorship, in theory the country and its companies could continue to participate in international trade provided they find partners willing to accept this class of digital assets as payment.





The US Senate has realized this, and has begun to push for measures to prevent cryptocurrencies serve the Putin government as a way to circumvent sanctions. In a letter to the Secretary of the Treasury (Minister of Economy), a group of senators stated the following:

“Given the need to ensure the effectiveness and integrity of our sanctions program against Russia and other enemies, we are seeking information on steps Treasury is taking to enforce sanctions by the cryptocurrency industry.”

The letter cited a current example of sanctions against other countries that have turned out to be useless precisely because they have not taken cryptocurrencies into account: North Korea.

And it is that last month a UN report revealed that the Pyongyang regime had used $400 million in stolen cryptocurrencies (by state-paid hackers) to finance its missile programprecisely what the sanctions imposed on the country intended to avoid.

The large cryptocurrency exchange platforms will not go beyond what is required by law

But what Senators Elizabeth Warren, Mark Warner, Sherrod Brown and Jack Reed sought with their letter was, above all, to solve the situation created after the large cryptocurrency exchanges such as Coinbase, Binance and Kraken have resisted going beyond what is marked by sanctions, refusing the US request to ban all Russian users from accessing the platforms.

Speaking to a spokesman for Coinbase:

“We are taking the necessary action against those who have had sanctions imposed on them, while minimizing their impact on innocent users. If the international community further expands those sanctions, we will aggressively apply them as well.”

A representative of KuCoinFor his part, he stated the following:

“As a neutral platform, we will not freeze the accounts of any user from any country without a legal requirement. And in these difficult times, actions that could increase tension and affect the rights of innocent people should not be encouraged.”

Those platforms have followed a much less enthusiastic policy than some big tech, so senators now want Treasury to find ways to force exchanges to apply “OFAC sanctions compliance guidance for the cryptocurrency community”.

For its part, the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation (the same one that has asked to disconnect Russia from the Internet and cancel .ru domains) has requested these platforms (adding Huobi, KuCoin, Bybit, Gate.io, Whitebit and Kuna to the list). ) not only that they veto access to Russian users, but also the possibility of exchanging cryptocurrencies for rubles and vice versa.

Of all of them only Kuna (company based in Ukraine itself) has so far responded favorably to this request.

