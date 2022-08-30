Russia, China and their allies will mobilize more than 50 thousand soldiers and 60 warships in military exercises this week

Soldiers disembark from a Chinese military helicopter during the joint Russian-Chinese war games in 2021. (Savitskiy Vadim/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

Russia said on Monday it would launch wide-ranging military exercises in the east of the country involving Chinese forces, a sign of the deepening defense ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the invasion of the Kremlin in Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that The Vostok 2022 (East 2022) exercise will take place from September 1 to 7 in various locations in the Russian Far East and the Sea of ​​Japan and will involve more than 50,000 soldiers, more than 5,000 units of weapons, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships.

Drills will be held in seven firing ranges in Russia’s far east and troops from various former Soviet nations, China, India, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua and Syria will participate.

The ministry said units of the Russian airborne troops, long-range bombers and military cargo planes will take part in the drills along with other forces.

While first announcing the exercise last month, the Russian military emphasized that it is part of planned combat training that continues despite Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. It has not revealed the number of troops involved in what the Kremlin calls the “special military operation” there.

The ministry said that as part of the exercises, the Russian and Chinese navies in the Sea of ​​Japan “will carry out joint actions to protect maritime communications, areas of marine economic activity and support for ground troops in littoral areas.”

The drills reflect increased defense ties between Moscow and Beijing, which have grown stronger since Russia sent its troops to Ukraine on February 24. China has deliberately refused to criticize Russia’s action, blaming the United States and NATO for provoking Moscow, and has criticized the sanctions. tax to Moscow.

Russia, in turn, has been a staunch backer of China amid tensions with the US that followed a recent visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Speaking earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin drew parallels between US support for Ukraine and Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, claiming both were part of alleged US efforts to foment global instability.

Chinese military helicopters fire rockets during war games held alongside Russia (Savitskiy Vadim/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

Russia and China have held a series of joint war games in recent years, including naval exercises and long-range bomber patrols over the Sea of ​​Japan and East China Sea. Last year, Russian troops deployed to Chinese territory for the first time for joint exercises.

Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have developed strong personal ties to bolster a “strategic partnership” between the former communist rivals as both Moscow and Beijing face rising tensions with the West.

Although Moscow and Beijing have in the past rejected the possibility of forging a military alliance, Putin has said such a prospect cannot be ruled out. He also noted that Russia has been sharing highly sensitive military technologies with China that have helped significantly bolster its defense capabilities.

