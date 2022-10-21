Russia concentrates forces and military equipment on a Belarusian airfield near the border with Ukraine

Russian military forces arriving on the territory of Belarus, after announcing plans to deploy joint troops with Moscow

Russia is concentrating military forces and equipment at the Belarusian airfield Zyabrivkain the region of Gomelclose to the border with Ukraine, within the framework of strengthening the joint russian-belarusian military grouping which is seen by kyiv as a threat.

“Over the last month the Zyabrivka military airfield near Gomel, where Russian troops are concentrated near the border with Ukraine, has been actively changing,” the Belarusian portal reported today. Radio Svobodawhich published several satellite images of the military installation, located about 50 kilometers from Ukraine.

According to the media, “literally in a month several sand embankmentsconstruction work continues”, while the number of Russian military personnel and war equipment increases.

“Actually, Russian military equipment and manpower arrived at Zybravka a week and a half ago. Russians have been staying there since the spring, but in limited numbers. Access to Zybravka is closed, as before. Now there are more teams and people,” said a local source quoted by Radio Svoboda.

Russian troops arrive in Belarus (AFP)

In the images you can see embankments built north of the airfield, and various structures in the form of moundsin which they were installed anti-aircraft missile systems in order to protect the nuclear power plant from Ostrovetswhose launch in 2020 was met with protests from neighboring Baltic countries.

Radar stations servicing anti-missile defense systems are also seen.

“Satellite images show that the number of military trucks at the Zyabrava airfield has increased, the military camp has expanded, and the presence of S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missiles″, noted the medium.

The operation is carried out within the framework of the strengthening of the joint military group promoted by Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko and that kyiv considers a threat (AFP)

In addition, he published an image of the arrival of a train with fuel tanks Taken on October 16.

This Thursday, Russian aviation began patrolling the borders of the state union that Russia maintains with Belarus in these agreements, reported the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.

On the 10th, the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenkoannounced that he had agreed with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putinthe deployment of a joint regional group of troops by “the aggravation of the western borders of the State Union”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg (REUTERS/Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Metzel)

The Belarusian Defense Ministry emphasized that the group is being deployed “to ensure parity in the field of military security and peacekeeping in Belarus.”

However, Ukraine sees this as a threatsince the neighboring country could once again be used as a springboard by the Russian Army, as it did at the end of February, when Russia launched the call “special military operation”.

According to the Belarusian Defense Ministry, the total number of the Russian component of the group will be up to 9,000 militarysome 170 tanksuntil 200 armored fighting vehicles and up to 100 cannons and mortars with a caliber of more than 100 millimeters.

Ukraine fears that there is a “growing threat” of a new Russian offensive from Belarusits neighbor to the north whose territory served as a base for the invasion at the end of February.

“The aggressive rhetoric of the military and political leaders of Russia and Belarus is intensifying,” he told the press. Oleksii Gromova head of the Ukrainian General Staff.

Russian troops arrive in Belarus (AFP)

“The threat that the Russian armed forces resume the offensive on the northern front is growing,” he said, a few days after the creation of the joint military force between Moscow and Minsk.

According to him, “this time the offensive could be (launched) at west of the Belarusian border to cut off the main supply routes for foreign arms and military equipment”, coming through western Ukraine, especially through Poland.

On the same day, the Belarusian intelligence services (KGB) They stated that “almost every day we see an increase in intelligence activities from the Ukrainian territory and daily attempts to violate the airspace of Belarus.”

“Unfortunately, the situation is developing very seriously in our southern direction,” the head of the Belarusian KGB had indicated, Ivan Tertelwithout giving further details.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

