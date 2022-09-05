Russia cut off gas to Europe, blames the West and threatens to stop supplying oil

Vladimir Putin. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

The Kremlin rejected on Monday that Russia is responsible for the indefinite suspension of gas supplies to Europe through the Nord Stream gas pipeline, and again blamed the West for considering that it is the sanctions that prevent the operation of the infrastructure.

“We see constant attempts to make ourselves responsible and guilty for what is happening, we categorically reject these attempts and insist that it is precisely the West (…) that is to blame for the situation reaching this point”stated the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, at his daily press conference.

”The problems with the pumping arose due to the sanctions imposed against our country and against a series of companies by Western states, including Germany and the United Kingdom. There are no other reasons that generate problems for the pumping,” Peskov said.

Peskov signaled that “Only one turbine remains operational and with faults, with breaks, which leads to the cessation of pumping.”

“Bearing in mind that the sanctions are maintained, that they generate an absolute legal and practical disorder in everything related to the technical service of all the equipment and installations, for now it only remains to trust that this single turbine can be started up” , he added.

The Russian gas consortium announced on Friday that it was completely suspending the flow of gas to Europe through Germany due to an oil leak found in a turbine of the only compressor station still in operation, something that the European Union (EU) has called it a “fallacy” and as further proof that Russia is not a reliable supplier.

respect to the possibility that Russia will stop supplying oil to the West After the G7 agreement to limit the prices of Russian crude, Peskov said that it would not be a preventive measure.

“It will always be a response measure,” he said.

FILE PHOTO: The Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline landing facility in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexandr Novak warned that in the event of a cap on Russian crude prices, Moscow would stop oil supplies.

A MEASURE THAT IS NOT SURPRISING

“Unfortunately, Gazprom’s move is not a surprise. The use of gas as a weapon will not change the determination of the EU. We will accelerate our path towards energy independence”, assured the president of the European Council, Charles Michel.

The German Ministry of Economics, for its part, maintained that “In recent weeks we have already seen how unreliable Russia is and we have continued unswervingly and consistently with our measures to strengthen the independence” of Russian energy.

The EU’s gas stores have already exceeded a fill level of 80%, the threshold that the block had set to guarantee a certain level of supply in autumn and winter, especially if Russia totally stops its deliveries, as it has happened.

The European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni. REUTERS/Johanna Geron



The European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, assured today that the EU “is prepared” for the interruption of Russian gas, but that he expects Russia to respect its contracts.

(with information from EFE and EP)

