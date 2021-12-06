Russia defeated Croatia and was crowned Davis Cup champion for the third time in its history

The team of the Russian Tennis Federation celebrates with trophies after winning the Davis Cup, at the Madrid Arena (REUTERS / Sergio Pérez)

The team of Russia was crowned champion of the 2021 edition of the Davis Cup tennis to beat Croatia by 2-0 in the final series. With this title, he not only confirmed his favoritism in the contest that was held in Madrid (Spain), but also reached the third consecration in its history.

The victory of Daniil Medvedev upon Marin Cilic 7-6 (9/7), 6-2 in one hour and 27 minutes gave Russia the final point to succeed Spain as tournament champion. Before, in the first individual match, Andrey Rublev, world number 5, had taken advantage of his team by beating the Croatian Borna Gojo 6-4, 7-5 (7/5).

After Rublev’s initial victory in the first shift, Medvedev finished the job against a tough Cilic, especially in the first set. The two opponents asserted their serve and carried the first set to sudden death. With 6-7 in favor in the tie-break and serving to close, a double fault from Medvedev again gave air to Cilic that equalized 7-7, although the Russian would react again to take the set.

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev beat Croatian Marin Cilic in the last point (REUTERS / Susana Vera)

In the second set, Medvedev accelerated and broke his rival’s serve in the fourth game to go 3-1 and confirm the advantage with his serve. A new break in the last game allowed the Russian to close the match and give his team victory.

Russia thus won for the third time with the Silver Salad Bowl, after its successes in 2002 against France and 2006 against Argentina. The Russian team, which has four players among the 30 best in the world, confirmed the nickname of favorite with which he attended this final phase of Davis Cup. Croatia, for its part, could not reach the third title of its record after its consecrations in 2005 and 2018.

With its flag vetoed by the sanctions imposed on the country for violations of the anti-doping regulations, Russian tennis captured both team titles this year. The women were awarded the crown of the Copa Billie Jean King.

Croatia could not raise the third Silver Salad Bowl in its history (REUTERS / Susana Vera)

The Davis Cup will have a new format from 2022:

Russia’s consecration came on the same day that the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and tournament organizer Kosmos advanced changes to its format for the edition of 2022, which will have 16 teams in four groups, each in one venue, while the final phase will be played in a single neutral venueHim, all of them yet to be revealed. “In January a selection process will begin. Interested cities and federations will present their proposals ”, said Enric Rojas, CEO of Kosmos.

The most important team tennis tournament underwent a revolution in 2019 to become a single venue event, it was played in Madrid, 18 teams and only one week long. After a year of absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, Davis returned in 2021 with three locations, Madrid, Innsbruck and Turin, and 11 days.

Now, the ‘Salad Bowl’ will be played between 16 teams, in 12 days and in four venues that will acquire a commitment for 3 or 5 years, although that section was not closed either. On the other hand, the representatives of the ITF and Davis pointed out that the four venues will have the same conditions, altitude and surface.

At the moment there are four countries classified, Great Britain and Serbia with known invitations this Sunday, and the 2021 finalists Croatia and Russia. The other 12 teams that will fight for the title will come out of the qualifying round drawn also this Sunday.

With information from agencies

