Russia deployed hypersonic missiles in its Baltic enclave and Finland denounced the possible incursion of two fighters into its airspace

The Russian military said on Thursday that it has deployed warplanes armed with state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles in the country’s westernmost Baltic region, a move that comes amid growing tensions with the West over Moscow’s action in Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that three fighters MiG-31 with hypersonic missiles Kinzhal arrived at the air base Chkalovsk in the enclave of Baltic Sea from Kaliningrad as part of “additional strategic deterrence measures”.

The ministry said that fighter jets will be on 24-hour alert.

A video released by the Ministry of Defense showed the fighters arriving at the base but without the missiles.which were apparently delivered separately.

In the meantime, Finland’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that two Russian MIG-31 fighter jets are suspected of violating Finnish airspace in the Gulf of Finland. opposite the southern city of Porvoo, west of Helsinki. The Nordic country’s Border Guard launched a preliminary investigation into the incident.

The Kremlin has methodically beefed up its military forces in Kaliningrad, arming them with state-of-the-art weapons, including precision-guided Iskander missiles and a variety of air defense systems. (AP)

The Kinzhal missile deployment in Kaliningrad as Russia’s campaign in Ukraine nears its sixth month seemed intended to show the Russian military’s ability to threaten NATO assets. The region borders NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

Moscow has harshly criticized Western arms deliveries to Ukraineaccusing the United States and its allies of fueling the conflict.

The Russian military says the Kinzhal has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (about 1,250 miles) and flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it difficult to intercept. Russia has used the weapon to attack various targets in Ukraine.

Kaliningrad’s location has put it at the forefront of Moscow’s efforts to counter what it described as hostile NATO policies. The Kremlin has methodically beefed up its military forces there, arming them with state-of-the-art weapons, including Iskander missiles precision-guided aircraft and a variety of air defense systems.

“Events in Ukraine showed that a clash with the collective West is a real possibility”, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Thursday, Ivan Nechaev, while emphasizing that a “Direct confrontation with the United States and NATO is not in our interest.”

Speaking at a briefing, Nechayev said: “Russia, as a nuclear power, will continue to act with the utmost responsibility” and “Russian military doctrine envisions a nuclear response only in retaliation for aggression involving weapons of mass destruction or in a situation where the very existence of the state is threatened.”

The Russian army is equipped with conventional weapons that “allow you to fully implement the goals set by the Russian president”he added.

“We start from the assumption that the United States and NATO are aware of where their aggressive anti-Russian rhetoric with an emphasis on the possible use of nuclear weapons can lead.dijo Nechayev.

He said that Russia believes that “A nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought”a view reaffirmed by five nuclear powers earlier this year.

