Russia disclosed the name, photos and videos of the alleged author of the attack in which Daria Dugina died

Russia released images of the suspect in the attack on Dugina

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia on Monday accused the Ukrainian secret services of perpetrating the attack that killed Daria Dugina, daughter of the leader of the neo-Eurasianist movement, Alexandr Dugin, on Saturday, and pointed to a Ukrainian woman as the alleged perpetrator of the attack.

“The crime was prepared and executed by the Ukrainian special services,” the FSB said in a statement.

According to the note, the attack was carried out by a Ukrainian citizen, identified as Natalia Vovk, 43 years old .

Document attributed to Natalia Vovk in Russian media

The FSB (former KGB) claims that Vovk arrived in Russia on July 23 together with her 12-year-old daughter, Sofia, and rented an apartment in the same apartment building, where Dugina lived..

After committing the crime, the suspect “went to Estonia through the Pskov region”, according to the note.

The FSB’s story collides with the skepticism of those who are still waiting for detailed explanations of what happened at the scene, how the bomb was planted and why there were security cameras turned off in key places.

Journalist and political analyst Daria Dugina, daughter of Russian political scientist Alexander Dugin

According to the Russian security services, Vovk arrived in the country in a car with the license plate of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, moved around Moscow with a Kazakh license plate and left Russia, using a Ukrainian license plate.

“On the day of the murder, Vovk and Sofia were at the literary-musical festival ‘Tradition’, to which Dugina attended as the guest of honor.”, they point out.

The NTV portal, which released an image of an alleged Vovk document, indicated that preliminary data indicates that he was a member of the Azov Battalion, a Ukrainian ultranationalist regiment frequently accused by the Kremlin of being supremacist, the basis of the rhetoric of the “denazification” campaign. ”.

Dugina died last Saturday when a bomb exploded in the lower part of her vehicle while she was driving on a highway outside Moscow from a festival where she had been with her father.

The Ukrainian Presidency previously denied any connection to the attack. “Ukraine has absolutely nothing to do with the explosion (on Saturday), because we are not a criminal state,” said adviser to the Ukrainian presidency Mikhailo Podoliak.

This Monday, Vladimir Putin described Dugina’s death as a “vile crime”. “A vile, cruel crime put an early end to the life of Daria Duguina, a brilliant and talented person endowed with a truly Russian heart,” Putin said in a message of condolences published by the Kremlin and expressed to relatives of the dead young woman. Saturday.

In a statement released by a close aide, Dugin described his daughter as a “rising star” who was “treacherously assassinated by Russia’s enemies.”

“Our hearts yearn not only for revenge and retaliation, which would be too petty, not Russia-style,” Dugin wrote. “We just need the win.”

Dugin has been a leading proponent of the “Russian world” concept, a spiritual and political ideology that emphasizes traditional values, the restoration of Russia’s global influence, and the unity of ethnic Russians around the world. He has vehemently supported Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops to Ukraine and urged the Kremlin to step up its operations there.

The car bombing, unusual for Moscow, prompted calls for revenge from Russian nationalists.

The Investigative Committee, in charge of criminal investigations in Russia, opened an investigation for “homicide”.

Alexander Duguin, an ultra-nationalist intellectual and writer, theorist of neo-Eurasianism, an alliance between Europe and Asia led by Russia, has been subject to European Union sanctions since 2014, after the Russian annexation of Crimea.

In recent years Ukraine has banned several of his books, in particular “Ukraine. my war Geopolitical Diary” and “Eurasian Revenge of Russia”.

Dugin, dubbed “Putin’s brain” by some media, is often portrayed as close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. But many observers downplayed his influence in the Kremlin.

(With information from AFP, EFE, AP)

KEEP READING:

Putin said that the murder of Daria Dugina “was a vile and cruel crime”

The theory of an expert in Russia about the attack in which the daughter of “Putin’s brain” died