Russia faces its worst nightmare after the defeat in Lyman: Ukrainian troops approach Lugansk

A Ukrainian National Guard service member walks across a bridge over the Siverskyi Donets River destroyed during Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the city of Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine October 1, 2022. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko

“Lyman was completely reconquered. Glory to Ukraine,” the president said. Volodymir Zelensky this morning confirming what was already a fact yesterday: Russia lost an important railway junction in the annexed Donetsk region.

The defeat is much more than a retreat, it is a real threat to the Russian position in eastern Ukraine., a disputed region since 2014, when Moscow illegally annexed Crimea. Since then, the Kremlin has become strong in eastern Ukraine and from there it has organized its entire invasion.

Nowthe reconquest of Lyman opens the door for the taking of Kreminnaya and that would be the gateway to Lugansk… Y Putin no longer has cattle or the territories he annexed in a maneuver condemned by the whole world.

According to the information that begins to circulate, soldiers from kyiv have already entered the city of Totskoye, northeast of Lyman and on their way to Kreminnaya. If that position is consolidated, it will advance towards Lugansk… If the Russian withdrawal is achieved in that area, the The Kremlin faces another great humiliation.

The failure at Lyman exposed a fierce insider within the Russian command forces. Yesterday, in fact, the president of the Russian republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov described the situation as shameful and asked Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons power in Ukraine in response to military setbacks.

“My personal opinion is that more drastic measures must be adopted, from the declaration of martial law in the border area to the use of low-intensity nuclear weapons,” Kadyrov wrote in a message posted on his Telegram channel.

Kadyrov blamed Colonel General Olexander Lapin, accusing him of sending the fighters “without the necessary communications, supplies and ammunition”.

He also reproached him for having moved his headquarters to Starobilsk, 100 kilometers from the troops. “How can you command your units when you are 150 kilometers away? Today we have lost a large amount of territory due to the lack of elementary military logistics”, he pointed out.

Kadyrov has assured that two weeks ago they knew that Lyman was an easy target, but the chief of the Russian General Staff, Valeri Gerasimov, “trusted Lapin’s talent and leadership.” “If it were up to me, I would demote Lapin to a private, strip him of his medals and send him to the front lines with a machine gun in his hand to cleanse his shame with blood,” he said.

On September 21, Putin spoke of resorting to nuclear weapons if he sees threats to the “territorial integrity” or the existence of Russia. When the Russian speaks of “territorial integrity” he also refers to the annexed territories. The threat of one more attempt to dissuade kyiv from conquering its eastern territories… However, the counteroffensive is proceeding quickly and effectively.

The Russian president once again attacked the West

