Russia fined rock legend Yuri Shevchuk for criticizing the invasion of Ukraine: “We are killing people, our young people are dying”

Yuri Shevchuk, Russian rock legendwas sentenced this Tuesday in Russia to pay a fine for having criticized, during a concert, the offensive against Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin.

A court in Ufa (central Russia) found the singer guilty of “public action aimed at discrediting the use of the Russian armed forces” and imposed a fine of 50,000 rubles (about $815)reported the press service of the judicial body in a statement.

“ We are killing people in Ukraine, why? Our young people are dying in Ukraine, why? ”, said on May 18, before his audience in Ufa, the 65-year-old singer, who lamented that “the young people of Ukraine and Russia” die “ because of the Napoleonic plans of our Caesar ”.

“The country, friends, is not the president’s butt that you have to kiss all the time. The homeland is the grandmother who lives in misery and sells potatoes at the train station. That is the country”, he added at the recital.

Subsequently, several Shevchuk concerts in Russia were cancelled.

Although he was fined, the criminal code provides for penalties of up to five years in prison for this type of crime in case of recidivism and aggravating circumstances.

The singer, absent from the audience due to a coronavirus-related quarantine, he said in a written statement that he has always been “against war, in any country and at any time.”

“I was against the wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Yugoslavia, Chechnya, Abkhazia, Georgia, Ossetia, Karabakh, Iraq and others,” the note says. Shevchuk adds that, in his opinion, “any problem and difficulty of a political nature between countries and peoples can be resolved through diplomacy.”

“I am also against the war in Donbas, which has lasted eight years, and the current special military operation in Ukraine,” the statement concludes.

The artist’s lawyer, Alexandr Peredchuk, indicated that the sanction will be appealed.

rock group leader DDTvery famous in the dissolved USSR, Shevchuk has denounced over the years the influence of Putinquestioning him even in 2010 in a meeting broadcast on television.

He was also one of the leaders of a broad protest movement in Russia in 2011-2012, which was suppressed by the Kremlin.

Shevchuk began his career in the 1980s, gaining popularity thanks to his anti-system songs.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

