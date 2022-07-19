Russia fines Google (now more than 361 million euros) for not removing “extremist” videos from YouTube

This is not the first time that Google has had problems with Russia when it comes to YouTube. And is that after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the picture continues to worsen in every way. Almost a month ago, the Putin government fined Google for spreading “unreliable” information on the platform, specifically a fine of 1.2 million dollars. Now the event is repeated with an even higher figure.

According to Reuters, Russia has imposed a fine of 21.1 billion rubles on Google (more than 361 million euros) for not removing the previously requested videos, which according to the Putin government, “were against the laws of the country”. According to Russia, these videos promoted “extremism and terrorism” as well as false information about the war in Ukraine.

When censorship lurks openly

The commercial and economic sanctions imposed on Russia made the Putin government counteract these measures through strategies such as the ones we have mentioned with Google, that is, facing the cut of funds from third countries through large foreign companies located in the country.

The Russian telecommunications control body, Roskomnadzor, already warned that the sanctions against Google could go further if the company did not withdraw the more than 7,000 videos that they were asked for. However, the service is still lucky enough to continue operating in the country, something that companies like Twitter or Meta could not say, where platforms like Facebook and Instagram have been completely blocked.

It is not yet clear if Google will end up giving in to the sanctions, for the moment it remains silent. Said company, as well as many others that have businesses in the country, they are having great difficulties operating there. In fact, in May, Google officially declared bankruptcy in its Russian subsidiary, moving all its workers to other locations. However, from the technological giant they assured that their free services would continue to work in the country.