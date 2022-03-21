Russia has serious technological storage problems after the flight of Google and Microsoft: countdown until the cloud fails them

The abandonment of major cloud services like Google or Microsoft in Russia has meant that the country is currently suffering from a cloud storage crisis, a situation that leaves the country in a margin of two months, according to Kommersant, to take action before their data centers run out of space. If the situation continues like this, the “critical systems” of the federal and regional authorities could begin to cause problems.

The sanctions imposed on the Putin government have caused Russian private companies may have to opt for local cloud storage services. In this way, companies such as the telephone company MegaFon, or the social network VK, have been considerably affected by having to depend on local providers for their services.

A Russia with serious storage problems

The problem is increasingly worrying, and from the Ministry of Digital Transformation, a meeting was convened with representatives of the most important technology companies in the countrybe it Sberbank, MTS, Oxygen, Rostelecom, Atom-Data, Croc and Yandex, and seek a solution to this storage crisis.

In Moscow alone there are a total of 200,000 video surveillance cameras operating 24 hours a day, systems that are continually consuming cloud storage, and which are owned by the Russian state. This crisis could put these government-critical systems offline.

Among the solutions proposed by the Russian authorities is that of buy all storage reserved for businesses and consumers. This would obviously cause problems for multiple businesses, which would be considered non-essential services. An example would be music and video streaming services, or the storage of personal files, systems that would be limited given the situation.

Another more aggressive measure would still go through expropriate the IT infrastructure that Western cloud companies left in the country, integrating it to the public infrastructure. Although the legality of this is not yet clear, it is known that one of Russia’s plans is to nationalize those foreign companies that close their businesses in the country.

The last of the solutions brought to the table would try to buy equipment to supply the data centers that operate under the tutelage of the state. However, this solution is somewhat complex, mainly due to the increase in prices after the sanctions, and the refusal of many of the companies that no longer sell to the country, such as Huawei, which suspended its operations with the country until 26 of March.