Russia hid a prisoner exchange with Ukraine and criticism grows for hiding what happens in the war

Ukrainian soldiers returned by Russia

Ukraine’s presidency announced on Tuesday that it had released 32 soldiers in the latest prisoner swap with Russia. However, on the other side of the border, the government of Vladimir Putin remained silent on the negotiation, sparking criticism for a concealment and lack of recognition of what happens to the troops on the battlefront.

“Today there was another prisoner exchange. We managed to free 32 of our soldiers, and recover the body of the Israeli citizen Dmitro Fialka,” said Andrii Yermak, head of the kyiv presidential office, on his Telegram account.

Those close to the government shared the photos of the happy return of the troops.

But in the official Russian channels, it was not reported about it, generating discontent in the networks.

“There they receive their ‘heroes’. There is joy, gifts, photos and videos. Here is silence. I want to ask: Aren’t our heroes? Aren’t we happy? Why should we learn about the exchanges from the Ukrainian media?”, claimed Oleg Tsarov, a Russian blogger with hundreds of thousands of followers.

Soldiers salute as they return to Ukraine

The analyst complained about the lack of information from the press service of the Ministry of Defense and considered that the data is being hidden.

“When the authorities are silent, people have the impression that they are hiding something and therefore suspect that they are being deceived. Especially since there are precedents of this kind. Or worse yet, that nobody cares about the opinion of the people, ”she added, in a publication on Telegram that she has already been seen by more than a million people.

Tsarov considered that “it is a very dangerous behavior”, emphasizing that the war cannot be won only with high command and without the support of the people.

“The people will go to the trenches, the people will do feats with weapons, the people will tighten their belts because of the sanctions. Winning would require tension and effort all together, the authorities and the people. And for this, the people must have confidence in the authorities”, he pointed out.

The Kremlin does not report official figures for casualties in the invasion. Ukraine reports that more than 60,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war, while foreign intelligence agencies put the figure at around 30,000.

A Russian reservist says goodbye to his family in the criticized mobilization called by Putin (Reuters)

Discontent has grown in Russia mainly after the partial mobilization announced on September 21 by Vladimir Putin after several defeats in the Ukrainian counteroffensive. There have been numerous cases of summons to the elderly, students, sick or candidates without military experience, which increased the complaints of the civilian population and the authorities.

KEEP READING:

The Ukrainian Army advanced in Kherson and recaptured five towns occupied by Russia

A new wave of Russian bombing in Zaporizhzhia left at least seven dead