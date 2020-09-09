Russia hopes, will resolve border dispute through India-China talks

new Delhi: Russia on Tuesday expressed hope that India and China will resolve the border dispute through dialogue. At the same time, he also refused to mediate without the consent of the two countries. Roman Babushkin, deputy head of the Russian Embassy in India, said that his government wants to see tension in eastern Ladakh reduced through dialogue. In an online conversation with journalists, Babushkin said, “We hope that India and China will resolve the border dispute through dialogue.” Also Read – Situation on Ladakh border very tense, India China soldiers in face-to-face position near Rejang La Peak

He made the remark a day after heightened tensions between the Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has gone on a four-day visit to Russia on Tuesday to attend the ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) of eight countries. During this, he can also meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday on the sidelines of the meeting.

Babushkin denied the possibility of Russia playing an intermediary role in reducing tensions between the two countries, saying that it cannot happen unless both countries want to. He said, 'We are not involved in the process of resolving the disputes between the two countries. We are focusing on creating a positive environment for this. '