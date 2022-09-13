Russia humiliated in Ukraine: Putin’s desperate next steps

Russian head of state Vladimir Putin during a forum in Vladivostok, Russia a few days ago. The strong man of the Kremlin faces moments of extreme internal tension due to the humiliation he suffers in front of the Ukrainian troops (Reuters)

On March 8 last, Leon Aron -one of the greatest experts in Russiaauthor of “Yeltsin, A Revolutionary Life” and senior member of American Enterprise Institute– wrote a column in The Washington Post in which he warned:Russian national tradition does not forgive military setbacks”. to he argued his concept thus: “Virtually all major defeats have led to radical change. The Crimean War precipitated the liberal revolution of Emperor Alexander II. The Russo-Japanese War (1904-1905) caused the first Russian revolution. The catastrophe of the First World War caused the abdication of Emperor Nicholas II and the Bolshevik revolution. And the war in Afghanistan became a key factor in Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev’s reforms.”

The academic field is not the only one that considers this hypothesis as recurrent. Igor the Greek – an ultranationalist military man who led the Russian occupation of donbas in 2014 – compared the recent humiliation in Kharkiv with the Battle of Mukden 1905 at the hands of the Japanese. the same one he quoted to. So, the Russian troops of Nicholas II They fled uncontrollably to the north, leaving behind them dead, wounded, supplies and uniforms. Absolute chaos. It was the prelude to the first Russian revolution. The empire was beginning to fade. The collective memory returned to the present in the Ukrainian cities of balakliya, Kupyansk, Izium: Russians fleeing in desperation, abandoning tanks and armored vehicles, hastily undressing and donning civilian clothes so they can somehow reach the border.

Apparently, the salary for which the soldiers of Vladimir Putin it is not enough encouragement to defend the lines with patriotic passion.

In his last article for The Atlantic, Anne Applebaum -Pulitzer Prize winner and author of “The Twilight of Democracy”- he wonders if it is not time to think not only about the victory of Ukrainebut also in a it was post-Putin. Do you think the plans of the Tsar of Moscow to see one Russia almighty they will not be seen by this generation. “The Soviet Union will not revive. And when the Russian elites finally realize that Putin’s imperial project was not only a failure for him personally, but also a moral, political and economic disaster for the entire country, including themselves, then their claim to be the legitimate Russia’s ruler will vanish.”

the future of Russia could be defined by these hours of September. More and more people are raising their voices openly to question the decisions he made Putin from the beginning of the invasion until today. The critique of the ultranationalist Greece was made on his channel Telegramwhich is read daily by 600,000 users who learn about the true course -and failure- of the Russian troops in Ukraine. But the military retiree and former member of the FSB It’s not the only one. Questions were even heard from political officials in St. Petersburgthe hometown of the head of the Kremlin then extend to Moscow and the rest of the federation. It is very possible that in the next few hours these complaints, internal and external, will multiply. What could happen then?

From the start of the invasion Putin brandished the nuclear card. A difficult option that was going to be executed, although the alarms on the central of Zaporizhzhia they keep ringing. Others believe that he still has the possibility of declare total war over the neighboring country, which would imply an internal shock for having to summon hundreds of thousands of young conscripts from populous areas. This would almost automatically put his reign in check. Already tens of thousands of Russians have returned to their families in black plastic bags. However, most of them -without preparation or motivation- belong to villages in the deep interior of Russia, where discontent is not taken into account. In the event that the call for inexperienced candidates is extended, how long will the Kremlin the fury of the mothers of St. Petersburg y Moscow when the bodies of their children return lifeless or mutilated?

The third way you have Putin is to recreate the barbarism of Chechnya y Syria: scorched earth. Sweeping the main Ukrainian cities with air and artillery bombardments, destroying its electrical network – as it already tried to do in Kharkiv in the last few hours – and its gas pipelines. This could give Putin a distant possibility of sitting Ukraine at a negotiating table, which until now seems far away. Kiev now pursues to recover all the territory it once lost to the hands of Moscow: not only since February 24, but since 2014, when it annexed Crimea. Although it is not the only thing that he intends Volodimir Zelensky. He wants that Russia pay the economic cost of rebuilding your nation and that the war crimes be judged.

Faced with the humiliation of which he is the target, what option will he adopt? Putin to prevent the military defeat from swallowing his increasingly scarce political wealth?

A Ukrainian victory would not only provoke an uncontrolled chain reaction within the Kremlin with an unpredictable ending. But they could also fully impact far from there, 5,790 kilometers away. Xi Jinping prepares to face Beijing the Communist Party Congress that will define your future. A defeat of his ally – for whom he openly played – would put him in an awkward position. He is already facing internal scrutiny for the economy, the politics of Covid-zero and its relationship with the rest of the world. Furthermore, the question Taiwan would be the subject of debate again after the promise to retake control of the island. People in Taipei are eager for the Ukrainian advance to continue at full speed.

Meanwhile, annoyed by the increasing number of voices that sound against him and that call for his resignation, Putin maybe something closer will occupy it. Surely by these hours he is looking for who is conspiring against him, who could be his Marcus Junius Gross. ¿And you, Brute? Perhaps he thinks that plot is the last thing he can stop as he watches his idea of ​​an empire fade into Ukraine.

