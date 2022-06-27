Russia imposes a million dollar fine on Google for not deleting 7,000 videos from YouTube

The war between Russia and Ukraine is taking place on numerous terrains, beyond the traditional battlefield. From Russia they try to get as much money as possible this way to counteract the cut off of funds from third countries as a result of this war. One of the steps he has taken has been fine Google itself for disseminating information unreliable of the conflict.

This sanction comes from the Russian telecommunications control body, Roskomnadzor. Specifically, the amount of this reaches 68 million rubles ($1.2 million) for allegedly disseminating unreliable information through YouTube.

Russia gets serious about Google and YouTube videos

It is a reality that having a YouTube channel allows anyone to upload a video of something they are watching in a comfortable way and without too many problems. This makes it possible make public the reality that is being lived in Russia with this war, but for the government it is inaccurate information.





According to the regulatory body, right now on YouTube you can find more than 7,000 videos that are considered illegal. This is because they have extremist views by compromising the health of minors and calling for street protests.

The problem is that in the long run this sanction can go further. Specifically, the body can seize up to 10% of annual turnover in Russia from Google by not restricting access to these contents. The point is that the company of the big G seems that it will not end up backing down as it already happened in 2021, where Russia seized $133 million from Google accounts by not removing content prohibited in this country.

Given this decision, all alarms have been activated regarding the validity of Google services. Many people might think that Google will leave Russia, but the truth is that the company will continue to keep all services free in an accessible way. Google News is the only one that is not available, but because of a Russian law that makes it illegal for allegedly knowingly spreading false news.

Via | bleeping computer