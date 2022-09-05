Russia included American actors and producers Sean Penn and Ben Stiller on its “black list”

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. REUTERS/Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has once again expanded its ‘black list’ this Monday and has included 25 Americansamong which are the actors, directors and producers Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, who have shown their support for Ukraine in the context of the war.

“The permanent ban on entry to Russia is imposed on a new group of members of the US Congress, senior officials, businessmen and experts, as well as representatives of the sphere of culture (25 people),” the Russian diplomacy said in a statement. .

Stiller visited the Ukrainian capital, kyiv, at the end of June and even held a meeting with the country’s president, Volodimir Zelensky. “It is a great honor for me (…) You are my hero”, the actor was introduced.

“What you’ve done, the way you’ve brought your country together, the world, is truly inspiring.”, Said the 56-year-old American comedian in reference to Zelensky’s numerous speeches to raise the spirits of his population and ask for support from the rest of the world against the Russian invasion.

FILE PHOTO: Hollywood actor and goodwill ambassador Ben Stiller meets with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 20, 2022. Press Service Ukraine Presidential/Handout via REUTERS

For his part, Penn traveled to the European country in mid-March with the intention of recording a documentary about the conflict.

“Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially Western politicians, lack”wrote at the time the office of the president on Facebook. “The director specially came to kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country,” he added.

Both highlighted their support for Ukraine, and Penn even threatened to destroy his Oscar statuette if the Academy did not give the president the floor during the award ceremony.

Joining Stiller and Penn are several American political figures, such as Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Undersecretaries of Commerce Matthew Axelrod, Don Graves, Thea Rozman Kendler and Jeremy Pelter, as well as senators from both parties, businessmen and political analysts.

Actor and director Sean Penn attends a news conference at the Presidential Office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Moscow has argued that this decision arises as “Response to Increasing Personal Sanctions by the Joe Biden Administration Against Russian Citizens.” Russia has already sanctioned a total of 1,073 US citizens.

“The hostile actions of the US authorities, which continue to follow a Russophobic course, destroying bilateral ties and escalating the confrontation between Russia and the United States, will continue to be rejected,” the Russian Foreign Ministry has settled.

The United States, along with the United Kingdom, Canada, the European Union and other countries, imposed sanctions on Russia for its military campaign in Ukraine, which include both personal restrictions and a ban on dealing with companies or even sectors of the Russian economy.

(with EP information)

